NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul gave an update regarding New York’s progress in combating COVID-19. 14 deaths were reported statewide on September 16.

“As we continue to navigate the start of the fall season, I urge all New Yorkers to take steps to better protect themselves against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Take advantage of the latest tools and resources at our disposal in order to keep our families and our communities safe. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”

Hochul also announced the availability of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older. Those interested in scheduling an appointment for a booster can contact their local pharmacy, county health department, healthcare provider, call 1-800-232-0233 or visit the vaccination website. At a glance, the reported numbers given by Hochul are as follows-