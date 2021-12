NEW YORK (WETM) — As the holidays approach and people flock to stores to do some last-minute shopping, New York State Police are reminding customers to drive and shop safely. NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen said that thieves will take any opportunity to steal from unsuspecting victims, whether in a mall or a small business.

Shoppers should "always be aware of their surroundings," Bruen said. "Commonsense steps are the ones that will protect you from becoming a victim." Police gave the following tips to those out at stores this winter: