Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update Oct. 20

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Today’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 192,805
  • Total Positive – 4,668
  • Percent Positive – 2.42%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.33%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,144 (-49)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 269
  • Patients in ICU – 473 (-4)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 257 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 205,763 (+281)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 34
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,205

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,487

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 26,412,510
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,380
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 380,411
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSunday, October 17, 2021Monday, October 18, 2021Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Capital Region3.80%3.77%3.85%
Central New York5.41%5.38%5.30%
Finger Lakes5.06%4.88%4.74%
Long Island2.68%2.58%2.50%
Mid-Hudson2.22%2.18%2.05%
Mohawk Valley5.16%5.04%4.85%
New York City1.23%1.21%1.17%
North Country6.22%6.07%5.98%
Southern Tier4.07%3.90%3.63%
Western New York4.86%4.75%4.81%
Statewide2.46%2.41%2.33%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSunday, October 17, 2021Monday, October 18, 2021Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Bronx1.06%1.00%1.01%
Kings1.45%1.45%1.36%
New York0.89%0.88%0.85%
Queens1.20%1.20%1.14%
Richmond1.81%1.78%1.76%

Yesterday, 4,668 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,495,674. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany30,760127
Allegany4,58413
Broome24,353120
Cattaraugus7,67856
Cayuga8,64027
Chautauqua12,37961
Chemung10,86264
Chenango4,67417
Clinton6,67914
Columbia4,99814
Cortland5,3229
Delaware3,54617
Dutchess35,56373
Erie106,139348
Essex2,29224
Franklin4,25623
Fulton6,29638
Genesee6,98338
Greene4,37118
Hamilton4361
Herkimer6,77433
Jefferson8,81466
Lewis3,58615
Livingston5,70121
Madison6,16426
Monroe84,045215
Montgomery5,94050
Nassau214,153248
Niagara23,97692
NYC1,089,5701,131
Oneida28,55796
Onondaga51,911222
Ontario9,32125
Orange57,452108
Orleans4,32026
Oswego11,62266
Otsego4,56221
Putnam12,46921
Rensselaer14,76169
Rockland53,04768
Saratoga20,19584
Schenectady16,67381
Schoharie2,28912
Schuyler1,5328
Seneca2,7338
St. Lawrence10,47955
Steuben10,08043
Suffolk239,179378
Sullivan8,44716
Tioga5,06125
Tompkins6,49116
Ulster17,24824
Warren5,42821
Washington4,58723
Wayne8,14037
Westchester143,55473
Wyoming4,37122
Yates1,63121

Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,205. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Broome1
Chemung1
Clinton1
Erie1
Jefferson1
Kings5
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau2
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Putnam1
Queens4
Richmond1
Saratoga1
Suffolk5
Warren2
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 15,001 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,613 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region760,006632699,805602
Central New York592,084336550,657409
Finger Lakes772,933510721,463686
Long Island1,916,4592,0541,709,3922,365
Mid-Hudson1,483,4011,7641,321,1211,685
Mohawk Valley297,111197275,903234
New York City6,821,9878,5026,099,20811,287
North Country275,521185250,007162
Southern Tier395,397228366,096267
Western New York849,111593781,023916
Statewide14,164,01015,00112,774,67518,613

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

A breakdown of workforce reduction in New York State due to vaccine requirements is as follows:

 HospitalNursing HomeACFLHCSAHospiceCHHATotal
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated3011 (0.58%)1650 (1.11%)223 (0.74%)4635 (1.72%)49 (0.79%)55 (0.38%)9,613
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated1444 (0.28%)132 (0.9%)24 (0.08%)1850 (0.69%)65 (1.05%065 (0.45%)3,577
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated3520 (0.68%)966 (0.65%)114 (0.38%)9413 (3.49%)27 (0.44%)95 (0.66%)14,141
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose86 (0.02%)1201 (0.81%)378 (1.25%)3587 (7.22%)2 (0.03%)13 (0.09%)5,267
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above8,0613,94973919,48514322832,608
Total ACTIVE employees reported 10/12/21509,385144,18329,583250,4436,05614,256953,906
Grand Total517,446148,13230,322269,9286,19914,484986,514

