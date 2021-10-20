Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update Oct. 20

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Today’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 192,805

Total Positive – 4,668

Percent Positive – 2.42%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.33%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,144 (-49)

Patients Newly Admitted – 269

Patients in ICU – 473 (-4)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 257 (+0)

Total Discharges – 205,763 (+281)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 34

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,205

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,487

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 26,412,510

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,380

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 380,411

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, October 17, 2021 Monday, October 18, 2021 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 Capital Region 3.80% 3.77% 3.85% Central New York 5.41% 5.38% 5.30% Finger Lakes 5.06% 4.88% 4.74% Long Island 2.68% 2.58% 2.50% Mid-Hudson 2.22% 2.18% 2.05% Mohawk Valley 5.16% 5.04% 4.85% New York City 1.23% 1.21% 1.17% North Country 6.22% 6.07% 5.98% Southern Tier 4.07% 3.90% 3.63% Western New York 4.86% 4.75% 4.81% Statewide 2.46% 2.41% 2.33%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, October 17, 2021 Monday, October 18, 2021 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 Bronx 1.06% 1.00% 1.01% Kings 1.45% 1.45% 1.36% New York 0.89% 0.88% 0.85% Queens 1.20% 1.20% 1.14% Richmond 1.81% 1.78% 1.76%

Yesterday, 4,668 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,495,674. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 30,760 127 Allegany 4,584 13 Broome 24,353 120 Cattaraugus 7,678 56 Cayuga 8,640 27 Chautauqua 12,379 61 Chemung 10,862 64 Chenango 4,674 17 Clinton 6,679 14 Columbia 4,998 14 Cortland 5,322 9 Delaware 3,546 17 Dutchess 35,563 73 Erie 106,139 348 Essex 2,292 24 Franklin 4,256 23 Fulton 6,296 38 Genesee 6,983 38 Greene 4,371 18 Hamilton 436 1 Herkimer 6,774 33 Jefferson 8,814 66 Lewis 3,586 15 Livingston 5,701 21 Madison 6,164 26 Monroe 84,045 215 Montgomery 5,940 50 Nassau 214,153 248 Niagara 23,976 92 NYC 1,089,570 1,131 Oneida 28,557 96 Onondaga 51,911 222 Ontario 9,321 25 Orange 57,452 108 Orleans 4,320 26 Oswego 11,622 66 Otsego 4,562 21 Putnam 12,469 21 Rensselaer 14,761 69 Rockland 53,047 68 Saratoga 20,195 84 Schenectady 16,673 81 Schoharie 2,289 12 Schuyler 1,532 8 Seneca 2,733 8 St. Lawrence 10,479 55 Steuben 10,080 43 Suffolk 239,179 378 Sullivan 8,447 16 Tioga 5,061 25 Tompkins 6,491 16 Ulster 17,248 24 Warren 5,428 21 Washington 4,587 23 Wayne 8,140 37 Westchester 143,554 73 Wyoming 4,371 22 Yates 1,631 21

Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,205. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 1 Chemung 1 Clinton 1 Erie 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 5 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 2 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Putnam 1 Queens 4 Richmond 1 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 5 Warren 2 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 15,001 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,613 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 760,006 632 699,805 602 Central New York 592,084 336 550,657 409 Finger Lakes 772,933 510 721,463 686 Long Island 1,916,459 2,054 1,709,392 2,365 Mid-Hudson 1,483,401 1,764 1,321,121 1,685 Mohawk Valley 297,111 197 275,903 234 New York City 6,821,987 8,502 6,099,208 11,287 North Country 275,521 185 250,007 162 Southern Tier 395,397 228 366,096 267 Western New York 849,111 593 781,023 916 Statewide 14,164,010 15,001 12,774,675 18,613

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

A breakdown of workforce reduction in New York State due to vaccine requirements is as follows: