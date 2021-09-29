Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The best thing we can do to keep each other safe is get vaccinated – vaccines are effective, free and readily available,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccines are proven to reduce the effects of COVID-19 and help keep your community, family and friends healthy and safe. If you haven’t already, get yours today to protect yourself and your loved ones.”



Wednesday’s data is summarized below:



· Test Results Reported – 190,260

· Total Positive – 5,137

· Percent Positive – 2.70%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.67%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,348 (-15)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 312

· Patients in ICU – 541 (-27)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 307 (-4)

· Total Discharges – 200,446 (+260)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,510

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,682

· Total vaccine doses administered – 25,177,230

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 64,294

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 381,647

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, September 26, 2021 Monday, September 27, 2021 Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Capital Region 3.74% 3.73% 3.72% Central New York 5.01% 4.96% 5.08% Finger Lakes 4.38% 4.45% 4.48% Long Island 3.38% 3.27% 3.30% Mid-Hudson 2.85% 2.76% 2.72% Mohawk Valley 4.75% 4.45% 4.57% New York City 1.65% 1.61% 1.56% North Country 5.38% 5.50% 5.57% Southern Tier 3.58% 3.64% 3.63% Western New York 4.41% 4.26% 4.33% Statewide 2.72% 2.65% 2.67%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, September 26, 2021 Monday, September 27, 2021 Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Bronx 1.68% 1.61% 1.51% Kings 1.88% 1.83% 1.79% New York 1.25% 1.24% 1.22% Queens 1.71% 1.64% 1.58% Richmond 1.88% 1.83% 1.76%

Tuesday, 5,137 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,402,256. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 29,026 93 Allegany 4,130 14 Broome 22,436 101 Cattaraugus 6,931 38 Cayuga 8,097 30 Chautauqua 11,409 86 Chemung 9,537 89 Chenango 4,284 9 Clinton 5,980 43 Columbia 4,769 24 Cortland 4,953 15 Delaware 3,179 16 Dutchess 34,235 96 Erie 100,804 283 Essex 2,036 8 Franklin 3,729 24 Fulton 5,576 57 Genesee 6,296 40 Greene 4,078 21 Hamilton 414 2 Herkimer 6,152 20 Jefferson 7,771 64 Lewis 3,304 10 Livingston 5,328 12 Madison 5,596 37 Monroe 79,539 250 Montgomery 5,287 34 Nassau 208,903 307 Niagara 22,585 81 NYC 1,064,822 1,311 Oneida 26,470 107 Onondaga 47,374 292 Ontario 8,741 32 Orange 55,217 87 Orleans 3,818 40 Oswego 10,123 102 Otsego 4,245 8 Putnam 11,993 20 Rensselaer 13,657 53 Rockland 51,420 78 Saratoga 18,846 82 Schenectady 15,623 65 Schoharie 2,133 11 Schuyler 1,343 10 Seneca 2,558 24 St. Lawrence 9,240 37 Steuben 8,853 72 Suffolk 230,952 493 Sullivan 7,963 27 Tioga 4,544 23 Tompkins 6,116 19 Ulster 16,587 41 Warren 4,852 37 Washington 4,120 20 Wayne 7,219 24 Westchester 141,628 96 Wyoming 4,005 21 Yates 1,430 1

Tuesday, 47 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,510. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 4 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Erie 4 Franklin 1 Kings 5 Manhattan 2 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Oneida 4 Onondaga 1 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Queens 5 Richmond 1 Seneca 1 Steuben 3 Suffolk 5 Wayne 1

Tuesday, 24,652 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,415 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: