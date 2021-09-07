Gov. Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are continuing to watch the numbers and while some metrics continue to be promising, others are moving in the wrong direction,” Gov. Hochul said. “With students back at their schools and colleges and increasingly more people returning to work in-person, it is more critical than ever that we double down on everything we can do to stop the spread of infection. The single best weapon that we have in this fight is the vaccine, which is free, safe and effective. If you still need your shot, please get it as soon as possible so we can all be better protected.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 83,316

– 83,316 Total Positive – 3,322

– 3,322 Percent Positive – 3.99%

– 3.99% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.27%

– 3.27% Patient Hospitalization – 2,356 (+22)

– 2,356 (+22) Patients Newly Admitted – 271

– 271 Patients in ICU – 507 (-12)

– 507 (-12) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 261 (-2)

– 261 (-2) Total Discharges – 194,682 (+207)

– 194,682 (+207) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35

– 35 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,787

– 43,787 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,768

– 55,768 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,034,920

– 24,034,920 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 24,716

– 24,716 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 369,226

– 369,226 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%

– 78.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.7%

– 70.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.5%

– 80.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%

– 72.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.0%

– 66.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.4%

– 59.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.0%

– 68.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, September 4, 2021 Sunday, September 5, 2021 Monday, September 6, 2021 Capital Region 4.72% 4.62% 4.62% Central New York 4.70% 4.65% 4.76% Finger Lakes 4.41% 4.46% 4.46% Long Island 4.31% 4.26% 4.26% Mid-Hudson 3.60% 3.60% 3.62% Mohawk Valley 4.72% 4.67% 4.78% New York City 2.41% 2.37% 2.33% North Country 5.11% 5.34% 5.45% Southern Tier 3.29% 3.25% 3.24% Western New York 4.23% 4.23% 4.31% Statewide 3.31% 3.28% 3.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, September 4, 2021 Sunday, September 5, 2021 Monday, September 6, 2021 Bronx 2.84% 2.79% 2.74% Kings 2.47% 2.40% 2.38% New York 1.83% 1.80% 1.69% Queens 2.32% 2.31% 2.33% Richmond 3.70% 3.74% 3.69%

Monday, 3,322 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,292,760. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,355 49 Allegany 3,790 6 Broome 20,560 35 Cattaraugus 6,321 27 Cayuga 7,378 35 Chautauqua 10,016 56 Chemung 8,461 26 Chenango 3,985 8 Clinton 5,204 10 Columbia 4,429 12 Cortland 4,486 23 Delaware 2,756 10 Dutchess 32,529 46 Erie 95,853 167 Essex 1,824 6 Franklin 3,090 17 Fulton 5,001 9 Genesee 5,796 10 Greene 3,761 8 Hamilton 382 12 Herkimer 5,705 14 Jefferson 6,872 16 Lewis 3,019 6 Livingston 4,945 13 Madison 5,090 20 Monroe 75,370 111 Montgomery 4,787 4 Nassau 200,945 225 Niagara 21,366 38 NYC 1,028,684 1,060 Oneida 24,556 65 Onondaga 43,420 95 Ontario 8,118 19 Orange 52,862 80 Orleans 3,402 3 Oswego 8,819 34 Otsego 3,924 7 Putnam 11,497 14 Rensselaer 12,667 25 Rockland 49,679 82 Saratoga 17,650 44 Schenectady 14,703 25 Schoharie 1,951 7 Schuyler 1,184 6 Seneca 2,281 11 St. Lawrence 7,956 51 Steuben 7,747 26 Suffolk 220,096 394 Sullivan 7,480 16 Tioga 4,178 10 Tompkins 5,471 18 Ulster 15,633 41 Warren 4,336 18 Washington 3,572 13 Wayne 6,476 24 Westchester 138,299 103 Wyoming 3,750 3 Yates 1,293 9

Monday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,787. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 3 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Erie 1 Kings 3 Livingston 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 4 Nassau 2 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Orange 1 Queens 3 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Schenectady 1 St. Lawrence 2 Suffolk 2 Westchester 2

Monday, 14,188 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,073 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: