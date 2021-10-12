Gov. Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Millions of New Yorkers have been vaccinated and life is returning to a semblance of normalcy, but COVID-19 still threatens our communities and New Yorkers every single day,” Gov. Hochul said. “We have to increase the vaccination rate even further to successfully protect our neighbors and loved ones from this virus and put the pandemic in the rear view mirror. Getting vaccinated is safe, free and effective, so I urge everyone to get their shots right away.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 111,564

Total Positive – 3,376

Percent Positive – 3.03%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.52%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,148 (+50)

Patients Newly Admitted – 221

Patients in ICU – 467 (+1)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 259 (+3)

Total Discharges – 203,812 (+167)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,939

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,151

Total vaccine doses administered – 25,968,644

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,233

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 401,443

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, October 9, 2021 Sunday, October 10, 2021 Monday, October 11, 2021 Capital Region 3.58% 3.66% 3.65% Central New York 5.14% 5.29% 5.40% Finger Lakes 4.31% 4.50% 4.61% Long Island 2.74% 2.71% 2.77% Mid-Hudson 2.44% 2.49% 2.50% Mohawk Valley 5.09% 5.44% 5.39% New York City 1.39% 1.33% 1.34% North Country 5.43% 5.45% 5.58% Southern Tier 3.54% 3.70% 3.83% Western New York 4.49% 4.66% 4.69% Statewide 2.49% 2.50% 2.52%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, October 9, 2021 Sunday, October 10, 2021 Monday, October 11, 2021 Bronx 1.16% 1.16% 1.20% Kings 1.81% 1.70% 1.70% New York 1.01% 0.96% 0.96% Queens 1.32% 1.27% 1.30% Richmond 1.46% 1.50% 1.51%

Monday, 3,376 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,460,907. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 30,035 42 Allegany 4,422 19 Broome 23,543 71 Cattaraugus 7,327 11 Cayuga 8,423 13 Chautauqua 12,087 18 Chemung 10,367 35 Chenango 4,516 16 Clinton 6,480 25 Columbia 4,909 8 Cortland 5,185 12 Delaware 3,417 10 Dutchess 35,094 61 Erie 104,039 158 Essex 2,169 7 Franklin 4,066 13 Fulton 6,080 15 Genesee 6,728 14 Greene 4,268 5 Hamilton 427 1 Herkimer 6,501 24 Jefferson 8,395 30 Lewis 3,464 11 Livingston 5,550 15 Madison 5,922 13 Monroe 82,258 167 Montgomery 5,682 17 Nassau 212,296 234 Niagara 23,424 34 NYC 1,080,844 1,028 Oneida 27,837 63 Onondaga 50,231 94 Ontario 9,080 16 Orange 56,557 68 Orleans 4,148 4 Oswego 11,035 44 Otsego 4,434 9 Putnam 12,290 15 Rensselaer 14,358 34 Rockland 52,466 54 Saratoga 19,655 39 Schenectady 16,204 33 Schoharie 2,231 2 Schuyler 1,443 3 Seneca 2,675 5 St. Lawrence 9,971 38 Steuben 9,625 32 Suffolk 236,248 415 Sullivan 8,241 20 Tioga 4,845 11 Tompkins 6,348 5 Ulster 17,005 31 Warren 5,205 29 Washington 4,383 27 Wayne 7,776 44 Westchester 142,926 90 Wyoming 4,252 12 Yates 1,520 12

Monday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,939. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Clinton 1 Erie 3 Kings 2 Madison 1 Manhattan 3 Monroe 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Orange 2 Queens 3 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 3 Rockland 1 Seneca 1 Steuben 2 Suffolk 2

Monday, 11,427 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,936 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: