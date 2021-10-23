Gov. Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update on Oct. 23

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 208,561
  • Total Positive – 4,338
  • Percent Positive – 2.08%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.15%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,048 (-18)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 239
  • Patients in ICU – 461 (+1)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 250 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 206,570 (+233)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 37
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,316

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,617

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 26,587,435
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 59,830
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 365,588
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionWednesday, October 20, 2021Thursday, October 21, 2021Friday, October 22, 2021
Capital Region3.75%3.66%3.62%
Central New York5.18%4.80%4.27%
Finger Lakes4.62%4.59%4.61%
Long Island2.46%2.34%2.23%
Mid-Hudson2.07%2.02%1.93%
Mohawk Valley4.74%4.42%4.10%
New York City1.15%1.10%1.07%
North Country5.82%5.57%5.20%
Southern Tier3.39%3.33%3.22%
Western New York4.96%4.60%4.57%
Statewide2.30%2.20%2.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCWednesday, October 20, 2021Thursday, October 21, 2021Friday, October 22, 2021
Bronx0.97%0.96%0.92%
Kings1.40%1.38%1.34%
New York0.82%0.75%0.71%
Queens1.10%1.05%1.05%
Richmond1.73%1.59%1.53%

Yesterday, 4,338 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,507,829. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany31,020105
Allegany4,66120
Broome24,657105
Cattaraugus7,81765
Cayuga8,70228
Chautauqua12,50051
Chemung11,02155
Chenango4,7159
Clinton6,78737
Columbia5,03712
Cortland5,38023
Delaware3,58511
Dutchess35,74069
Erie106,959381
Essex2,34720
Franklin4,32828
Fulton6,41247
Genesee7,08244
Greene4,4109
Hamilton4391
Herkimer6,86130
Jefferson8,98359
Lewis3,63615
Livingston5,78025
Madison6,25131
Monroe84,784252
Montgomery6,02229
Nassau214,772202
Niagara24,17094
NYC1,092,348874
Oneida28,822102
Onondaga52,355189
Ontario9,42345
Orange57,71292
Orleans4,38429
Oswego11,76456
Otsego4,60614
Putnam12,52920
Rensselaer14,90263
Rockland53,23355
Saratoga20,42482
Schenectady16,87697
Schoharie2,32221
Schuyler1,5462
Seneca2,75711
St. Lawrence10,66466
Steuben10,24560
Suffolk240,189312
Sullivan8,51113
Tioga5,16232
Tompkins6,54923
Ulster17,32727
Warren5,54241
Washington4,66726
Wayne8,25149
Westchester143,77659
Wyoming4,41811
Yates1,66710

Yesterday, 37 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,316. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx1
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Chenango2
Erie3
Franklin1
Greene1
Kings2
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau3
Niagara1
Onondaga3
Orange1
Orleans1
Oswego2
Queens3
Rensselaer2
Richmond1
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Suffolk2
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

Yesterday, 13,053 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,673 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose		People with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region761,567472701,442495  
Central New York593,052338551,794405  
Finger Lakes774,751585723,630603  
Long Island1,921,2179271,716,2722,048  
Mid-Hudson1,487,0938031,325,3541,309  
Mohawk Valley297,807207276,718279  
New York City6,847,6348,4056,132,31110,828  
North Country276,115203250,634200  
Southern Tier396,278348367,091384  
Western New York851,113765783,9921,122  
Statewide14,206,62713,05312,829,23817,673

