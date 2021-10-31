Gov. Hochul provides October 31 COVID update

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 166,598
- Total Positive – 3,588
- Percent Positive – 2.15%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.18%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,842 (-22)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 224
- Patients in ICU – 448 (-7)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 253 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 208,391 (+222)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 26
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,567
The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,913
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 27,209,232
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,057
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 571,442
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.6%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, October 28, 2021
|Friday, October 29, 2021
|Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.58%
|3.75%
|3.76%
|Central New York
|4.14%
|4.32%
|4.31%
|Finger Lakes
|4.49%
|4.45%
|4.72%
|Long Island
|2.08%
|2.10%
|2.11%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.73%
|1.76%
|1.76%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.27%
|4.24%
|4.37%
|New York City
|0.96%
|0.95%
|0.97%
|North Country
|4.85%
|4.88%
|5.14%
|Southern Tier
|3.35%
|3.12%
|3.21%
|Western New York
|5.23%
|5.30%
|5.42%
|Statewide
|2.14%
|2.13%
|2.18%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, October 28, 2021
|Friday, October 29, 2021
|Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Bronx
|0.82%
|0.84%
|0.84%
|Kings
|1.13%
|1.09%
|1.12%
|New York
|0.74%
|0.75%
|0.76%
|Queens
|0.90%
|0.89%
|0.92%
|Richmond
|1.56%
|1.49%
|1.46%
Yesterday, 3,588 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,537,145. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|31,649
|75
|Allegany
|4,913
|30
|Broome
|25,320
|82
|Cattaraugus
|8,196
|33
|Cayuga
|8,863
|18
|Chautauqua
|12,828
|56
|Chemung
|11,339
|24
|Chenango
|4,832
|16
|Clinton
|7,029
|35
|Columbia
|5,125
|7
|Cortland
|5,537
|17
|Delaware
|3,696
|25
|Dutchess
|36,057
|38
|Erie
|109,322
|251
|Essex
|2,476
|28
|Franklin
|4,477
|15
|Fulton
|6,665
|31
|Genesee
|7,342
|31
|Greene
|4,501
|9
|Hamilton
|458
|1
|Herkimer
|7,077
|22
|Jefferson
|9,387
|31
|Lewis
|3,726
|9
|Livingston
|5,970
|35
|Madison
|6,435
|17
|Monroe
|86,489
|259
|Montgomery
|6,240
|29
|Nassau
|216,266
|206
|Niagara
|24,767
|72
|NYC
|1,098,692
|794
|Oneida
|29,401
|67
|Onondaga
|53,686
|154
|Ontario
|9,677
|50
|Orange
|58,360
|80
|Orleans
|4,553
|19
|Oswego
|12,202
|30
|Otsego
|4,737
|20
|Putnam
|12,643
|11
|Rensselaer
|15,312
|38
|Rockland
|53,682
|50
|Saratoga
|21,003
|69
|Schenectady
|17,317
|58
|Schoharie
|2,382
|3
|Schuyler
|1,602
|5
|Seneca
|2,807
|6
|St. Lawrence
|11,092
|66
|Steuben
|10,580
|50
|Suffolk
|242,318
|268
|Sullivan
|8,671
|22
|Tioga
|5,368
|22
|Tompkins
|6,670
|8
|Ulster
|17,557
|27
|Warren
|5,798
|30
|Washington
|4,884
|20
|Wayne
|8,540
|34
|Westchester
|144,409
|66
|Wyoming
|4,504
|16
|Yates
|1,716
|3
Yesterday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,567. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|2
|Broome
|2
|Chautauqua
|2
|Cortland
|1
|Erie
|2
|Genesee
|1
|Jefferson
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|2
|Onondaga
|2
|Oswego
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
|Seneca
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Ulster
|2
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination. Sites will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone who would prefer to schedule an appointment can do so at a state-run mass vaccination website and by using the Am I Eligible App, or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.
Anyone may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.