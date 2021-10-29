Gov. Hochul provides October 29 COVID update

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Friday.

Friday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 235,693

Total Positive – 5,064

Percent Positive – 2.15%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.14%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,913 (-39)

Patients Newly Admitted – 262

Patients in ICU – 469 (0)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 256 (-12)

Total Discharges – 207,925 (+276)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 33

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,509

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,913

The daily COVID provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 27,029,827

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 99,746

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 502,222

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Thursday, October 28, 2021 Capital Region 3.58% 3.65% 3.58% Central New York 4.28% 4.28% 4.14% Finger Lakes 4.38% 4.38% 4.49% Long Island 2.13% 2.13% 2.08% Mid-Hudson 1.85% 1.81% 1.73% Mohawk Valley 4.01% 4.19% 4.27% New York City 0.98% 0.97% 0.96% North Country 4.80% 4.75% 4.85% Southern Tier 3.07% 3.16% 3.35% Western New York 4.83% 4.69% 5.23% Statewide 2.11% 2.08% 2.14%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Thursday, October 28, 2021 Bronx 0.86% 0.85% 0.82% Kings 1.21% 1.13% 1.13% New York 0.70% 0.74% 0.74% Queens 0.92% 0.93% 0.90% Richmond 1.47% 1.48% 1.56%



Thursday, 5,064 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,529,580. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 31,485 112 Allegany 4,848 55 Broome 25,166 108 Cattaraugus 8,113 81 Cayuga 8,827 40 Chautauqua 12,728 67 Chemung 11,275 68 Chenango 4,805 23 Clinton 6,962 53 Columbia 5,105 24 Cortland 5,498 31 Delaware 3,662 21 Dutchess 35,983 54 Erie 108,734 510 Essex 2,433 27 Franklin 4,448 27 Fulton 6,597 55 Genesee 7,276 69 Greene 4,483 23 Hamilton 444 2 Herkimer 7,028 34 Jefferson 9,297 98 Lewis 3,704 12 Livingston 5,918 31 Madison 6,390 25 Monroe 85,993 320 Montgomery 6,184 48 Nassau 215,863 199 Niagara 24,604 125 NYC 1,097,064 876 Oneida 29,222 110 Onondaga 53,379 305 Ontario 9,598 45 Orange 58,149 86 Orleans 4,504 34 Oswego 12,108 80 Otsego 4,702 25 Putnam 12,620 20 Rensselaer 15,213 86 Rockland 53,571 53 Saratoga 20,842 122 Schenectady 17,208 96 Schoharie 2,368 8 Schuyler 1,591 13 Seneca 2,790 9 St. Lawrence 10,973 72 Steuben 10,498 71 Suffolk 241,767 245 Sullivan 8,634 26 Tioga 5,310 35 Tompkins 6,649 24 Ulster 17,499 41 Warren 5,730 50 Washington 4,834 29 Wayne 8,470 47 Westchester 144,252 88 Wyoming 4,478 17 Yates 1,704 9



Thursday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,509. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 3 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 2 Kings 1 Lewis 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Queens 3 Rockland 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 3 Westchester 1 Wyoming 1



Thursday, 23,150 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 20,542 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 765,051 762 704,555 759 Central New York 595,087 381 553,787 477 Finger Lakes 778,497 841 727,718 1,402 Long Island 1,934,921 3,320 1,729,136 2,452 Mid-Hudson 1,496,657 2,088 1,333,375 1,737 Mohawk Valley 299,178 256 278,051 342 New York City 6,904,061 14,021 6,190,554 11,627 North Country 277,306 301 251,627 321 Southern Tier 398,355 403 368,647 327 Western New York 855,494 777 788,845 1,098 Statewide 14,304,607 23,150 12,926,295 20,542

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination. Sites will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone who would prefer to schedule an appointment can do so at a state-run mass vaccination website and by using the Am I Eligible App, or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

Anyone may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.