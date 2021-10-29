Gov. Hochul provides October 29 COVID update

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Friday.

Friday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 235,693
  • Total Positive – 5,064
  • Percent Positive – 2.15%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.14%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,913 (-39)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 262
  • Patients in ICU – 469 (0)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 256 (-12)
  • Total Discharges – 207,925 (+276)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 33
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,509

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,913

The daily COVID provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 27,029,827
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 99,746
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 502,222
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionTuesday, October 26, 2021Wednesday, October 27, 2021Thursday, October 28, 2021
Capital Region3.58%3.65%3.58%
Central New York4.28%4.28%4.14%
Finger Lakes4.38%4.38%4.49%
Long Island2.13%2.13%2.08%
Mid-Hudson1.85%1.81%1.73%
Mohawk Valley4.01%4.19%4.27%
New York City0.98%0.97%0.96%
North Country4.80%4.75%4.85%
Southern Tier3.07%3.16%3.35%
Western New York4.83%4.69%5.23%
Statewide2.11%2.08%2.14%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCTuesday, October 26, 2021Wednesday, October 27, 2021Thursday, October 28, 2021
Bronx0.86%0.85%0.82%
Kings1.21%1.13%1.13%
New York0.70%0.74%0.74%
Queens0.92%0.93%0.90%
Richmond1.47%1.48%1.56%

 
Thursday, 5,064 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,529,580. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany31,485112
Allegany4,84855
Broome25,166108
Cattaraugus8,11381
Cayuga8,82740
Chautauqua12,72867
Chemung11,27568
Chenango4,80523
Clinton6,96253
Columbia5,10524
Cortland5,49831
Delaware3,66221
Dutchess35,98354
Erie108,734510
Essex2,43327
Franklin4,44827
Fulton6,59755
Genesee7,27669
Greene4,48323
Hamilton4442
Herkimer7,02834
Jefferson9,29798
Lewis3,70412
Livingston5,91831
Madison6,39025
Monroe85,993320
Montgomery6,18448
Nassau215,863199
Niagara24,604125
NYC1,097,064876
Oneida29,222110
Onondaga53,379305
Ontario9,59845
Orange58,14986
Orleans4,50434
Oswego12,10880
Otsego4,70225
Putnam12,62020
Rensselaer15,21386
Rockland53,57153
Saratoga20,842122
Schenectady17,20896
Schoharie2,3688
Schuyler1,59113
Seneca2,7909
St. Lawrence10,97372
Steuben10,49871
Suffolk241,767245
Sullivan8,63426
Tioga5,31035
Tompkins6,64924
Ulster17,49941
Warren5,73050
Washington4,83429
Wayne8,47047
Westchester144,25288
Wyoming4,47817
Yates1,7049

 
Thursday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,509. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx1
Broome1
Cattaraugus3
Chautauqua1
Chemung2
Kings1
Lewis1
Manhattan1
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Nassau2
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens3
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk3
Westchester1
Wyoming1

 
Thursday, 23,150 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 20,542 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region765,051762704,555759
Central New York595,087381553,787477
Finger Lakes778,497841727,7181,402
Long Island1,934,9213,3201,729,1362,452
Mid-Hudson1,496,6572,0881,333,3751,737
Mohawk Valley299,178256278,051342
New York City6,904,06114,0216,190,55411,627
North Country277,306301251,627321
Southern Tier398,355403368,647327
Western New York855,494777788,8451,098
Statewide14,304,60723,15012,926,29520,542

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination. Sites will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone who would prefer to schedule an appointment can do so at a state-run mass vaccination website and by using the Am I Eligible App, or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

Anyone may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

