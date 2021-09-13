Gov. Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“We are continuing to closely monitor the numbers across the state and working with localities to identify hotspots and dispatch resources as necessary,” Gov. Hochul said. “We all want to put COVID-19 behind us, but the reality is we still have more work to do – and we need to stay vigilant. The vaccine is still our greatest weapon in this fight, and those who are still unvaccinated need to understand the power they have in their hands to help New York and our nation finally beat this virus.”
Monday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 109,138
- Total Positive – 3,686
- Percent Positive – 3.38%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,391 (+24)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 257
- Patients in ICU – 544 (+25)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 282 (+15)
- Total Discharges – 196,282 (+202)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,977
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,029
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 24,347,526
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 38,558
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 337,322
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 79.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.7%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Sunday, September 12, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.38%
|4.29%
|4.42%
|Central New York
|5.60%
|5.76%
|5.73%
|Finger Lakes
|4.55%
|4.68%
|4.69%
|Long Island
|4.28%
|4.23%
|4.12%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.64%
|3.67%
|3.64%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.36%
|5.33%
|4.92%
|New York City
|2.19%
|2.15%
|2.15%
|North Country
|5.57%
|5.71%
|5.83%
|Southern Tier
|3.34%
|3.30%
|3.31%
|Western New York
|4.78%
|4.93%
|5.07%
|Statewide
|3.22%
|3.22%
|3.19%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Sunday, September 12, 2021
|Bronx
|2.59%
|2.49%
|2.50%
|Kings
|2.20%
|2.19%
|2.19%
|New York
|1.54%
|1.53%
|1.56%
|Queens
|2.35%
|2.30%
|2.29%
|Richmond
|3.63%
|3.45%
|3.28%
Sunday, 5,447 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,323,065. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|27,769
|64
|Allegany
|3,875
|13
|Broome
|21,020
|59
|Cattaraugus
|6,508
|18
|Cayuga
|7,622
|44
|Chautauqua
|10,357
|45
|Chemung
|8,660
|19
|Chenango
|4,057
|11
|Clinton
|5,351
|22
|Columbia
|4,497
|8
|Cortland
|4,638
|18
|Delaware
|2,883
|13
|Dutchess
|33,101
|53
|Erie
|97,137
|198
|Essex
|1,868
|6
|Franklin
|3,270
|40
|Fulton
|5,110
|15
|Genesee
|5,893
|14
|Greene
|3,833
|7
|Hamilton
|396
|0
|Herkimer
|5,828
|9
|Jefferson
|7,118
|33
|Lewis
|3,070
|1
|Livingston
|5,028
|9
|Madison
|5,236
|13
|Monroe
|76,411
|143
|Montgomery
|4,899
|8
|Nassau
|203,217
|250
|Niagara
|21,655
|65
|NYC
|1,039,416
|1,388
|Oneida
|24,984
|50
|Onondaga
|44,435
|106
|Ontario
|8,294
|22
|Orange
|53,579
|85
|Orleans
|3,498
|11
|Oswego
|9,149
|24
|Otsego
|4,037
|11
|Putnam
|11,604
|24
|Rensselaer
|12,913
|39
|Rockland
|50,062
|47
|Saratoga
|17,988
|39
|Schenectady
|14,921
|36
|Schoharie
|2,016
|8
|Schuyler
|1,223
|3
|Seneca
|2,364
|10
|St. Lawrence
|8,357
|60
|Steuben
|7,991
|24
|Suffolk
|222,987
|211
|Sullivan
|7,620
|18
|Tioga
|4,282
|18
|Tompkins
|5,683
|14
|Ulster
|15,968
|33
|Warren
|4,501
|22
|Washington
|3,743
|23
|Wayne
|6,650
|18
|Westchester
|139,332
|134
|Wyoming
|3,818
|4
|Yates
|1,343
|6
Sunday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,977. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Broome
|2
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|6
|Madison
|1
|Nassau
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|2
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|5
|Richmond
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Tompkins
|1
Sunday, 22,196 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,509 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|735,425
|461
|675,490
|509
|Central New York
|575,008
|426
|533,319
|326
|Finger Lakes
|744,228
|511
|693,824
|614
|Long Island
|1,801,624
|3,053
|1,595,677
|2,376
|Mid-Hudson
|1,413,276
|1,609
|1,252,219
|1,461
|Mohawk Valley
|286,457
|197
|264,841
|222
|New York City
|6,364,071
|14,662
|5,645,175
|10,912
|North Country
|266,355
|221
|240,097
|130
|Southern Tier
|381,440
|232
|351,989
|244
|Western New York
|811,645
|824
|745,523
|715
|Statewide
|13,379,529
|22,196
|11,998,154
|17,509