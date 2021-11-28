Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic where it’s more important than ever for every eligible New Yorker to get vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said. “Cases are rising throughout New York State, and the new Omnicron variant poses a very real threat to the progress we’ve made. Vaccines are our best way to protect all our families this holiday season — so please get your shot today.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 145,189
  • Total Positive – 6,147
  • Percent Positive – 4.23% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.05%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,756 (+60)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 399
  • Patients in ICU – 538 (+25)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 298 (+18)
  • Total Discharges – 215,000 (+314)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,443

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,793

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 29,626,252
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 71,547
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 538,920
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region25-Nov-2126-Nov-2127-Nov-21
Capital Region57.0551.3750.46
Central New York48.0445.7440.97
Finger Lakes62.5159.6054.88
Long Island33.9031.2133.31
Mid-Hudson24.8723.4823.99
Mohawk Valley62.6159.3456.55
New York City16.7916.0116.48
North Country56.0253.5352.71
Southern Tier58.7952.7647.82
Western New York75.5872.5168.15
Statewide34.0232.0031.48

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, November 25, 2021Friday, November 26, 2021Saturday, November 27, 2021
Capital Region6.96%7.08%7.62%
Central New York6.46%6.90%6.68%
Finger Lakes8.85%9.41%9.61%
Long Island4.40%4.43%4.62%
Mid-Hudson3.14%3.30%3.39%
Mohawk Valley7.75%9.25%9.30%
New York City1.65%1.69%1.81%
North Country7.82%8.33%8.92%
Southern Tier4.99%5.39%5.81%
Western New York9.67%10.15%10.30%
Statewide3.82%3.95%4.05%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, November 25, 2021Friday, November 26, 2021Saturday, November 27, 2021
Bronx1.65%1.60%1.73%
Kings1.55%1.60%1.70%
New York1.25%1.30%1.34%
Queens2.11%2.14%2.34%
Richmond2.58%2.74%2.98%


Yesterday, 6,147 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,691,000. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive 
Albany34,221105 
Allegany5,92912 
Broome28,05674 
Cattaraugus9,89819 
Cayuga9,65314 
Chautauqua14,83740 
Chemung12,74014 
Chenango5,50818 
Clinton8,01737 
Columbia5,66425 
Cortland6,0536 
Delaware4,34424 
Dutchess37,79865 
Erie123,801504 
Essex2,96411 
Franklin5,36530 
Fulton7,76829 
Genesee8,55615 
Greene4,91120 
Hamilton5111 
Herkimer8,22848 
Jefferson11,23735 
Lewis4,16912 
Livingston7,13218 
Madison7,28526 
Monroe96,981255 
Montgomery7,11029 
Nassau225,182565 
Niagara28,46991 
NYC1,130,6581,641 
Oneida32,95094 
Onondaga59,057115 
Ontario11,59240 
Orange61,914193 
Orleans5,43420 
Oswego14,04739 
Otsego5,32120 
Putnam13,09117 
Rensselaer17,26072 
Rockland55,35785 
Saratoga24,400139 
Schenectady19,22975 
Schoharie2,65417 
Schuyler1,9195 
Seneca3,20010 
St. Lawrence12,72464 
Steuben12,37257 
Suffolk254,334848 
Sullivan9,50036 
Tioga6,29717 
Tompkins7,3597 
Ulster18,95749 
Warren7,21954 
Washington6,60644 
Wayne10,11543 
Westchester147,821179 
Wyoming5,25223 
Yates1,9742 


Yesterday, 69 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,443. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by 
County of Residence 
Bronx1
Cattaraugus1
Erie2
Franklin1
Genesee1
Manhattan2
Monroe2
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga3
Orleans1
Oswego1
Otsego1
Queens1
Saratoga1
Steuben1
Suffolk4
Washington1
Wayne1
Westchester2
Wyoming1


All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 15,466 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,521 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region798,343998716,905553  
Central New York614,921394561,191292  
Finger Lakes813,3591,015741,366977  
Long Island2,007,0252,1001,778,0271,211  
Mid-Hudson1,561,2431,8031,363,517892  
Mohawk Valley308,710184283,417171  
New York City7,185,2757,5656,383,8736,471  
North Country286,692120255,78490  
Southern Tier414,154282375,567252  
Western New York893,0681,005805,772612  
Statewide14,882,79015,46613,265,41911,521

