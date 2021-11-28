Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic where it’s more important than ever for every eligible New Yorker to get vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said. “Cases are rising throughout New York State, and the new Omnicron variant poses a very real threat to the progress we’ve made. Vaccines are our best way to protect all our families this holiday season — so please get your shot today.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 145,189

Total Positive – 6,147

Percent Positive – 4.23% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.05%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,756 (+60)

Patients Newly Admitted – 399

Patients in ICU – 538 (+25)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 298 (+18)

Total Discharges – 215,000 (+314)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,443

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,793

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 29,626,252

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 71,547

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 538,920

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region 25-Nov-21 26-Nov-21 27-Nov-21 Capital Region 57.05 51.37 50.46 Central New York 48.04 45.74 40.97 Finger Lakes 62.51 59.60 54.88 Long Island 33.90 31.21 33.31 Mid-Hudson 24.87 23.48 23.99 Mohawk Valley 62.61 59.34 56.55 New York City 16.79 16.01 16.48 North Country 56.02 53.53 52.71 Southern Tier 58.79 52.76 47.82 Western New York 75.58 72.51 68.15 Statewide 34.02 32.00 31.48

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, November 25, 2021 Friday, November 26, 2021 Saturday, November 27, 2021 Capital Region 6.96% 7.08% 7.62% Central New York 6.46% 6.90% 6.68% Finger Lakes 8.85% 9.41% 9.61% Long Island 4.40% 4.43% 4.62% Mid-Hudson 3.14% 3.30% 3.39% Mohawk Valley 7.75% 9.25% 9.30% New York City 1.65% 1.69% 1.81% North Country 7.82% 8.33% 8.92% Southern Tier 4.99% 5.39% 5.81% Western New York 9.67% 10.15% 10.30% Statewide 3.82% 3.95% 4.05%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, November 25, 2021 Friday, November 26, 2021 Saturday, November 27, 2021 Bronx 1.65% 1.60% 1.73% Kings 1.55% 1.60% 1.70% New York 1.25% 1.30% 1.34% Queens 2.11% 2.14% 2.34% Richmond 2.58% 2.74% 2.98%



Yesterday, 6,147 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,691,000. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 34,221 105 Allegany 5,929 12 Broome 28,056 74 Cattaraugus 9,898 19 Cayuga 9,653 14 Chautauqua 14,837 40 Chemung 12,740 14 Chenango 5,508 18 Clinton 8,017 37 Columbia 5,664 25 Cortland 6,053 6 Delaware 4,344 24 Dutchess 37,798 65 Erie 123,801 504 Essex 2,964 11 Franklin 5,365 30 Fulton 7,768 29 Genesee 8,556 15 Greene 4,911 20 Hamilton 511 1 Herkimer 8,228 48 Jefferson 11,237 35 Lewis 4,169 12 Livingston 7,132 18 Madison 7,285 26 Monroe 96,981 255 Montgomery 7,110 29 Nassau 225,182 565 Niagara 28,469 91 NYC 1,130,658 1,641 Oneida 32,950 94 Onondaga 59,057 115 Ontario 11,592 40 Orange 61,914 193 Orleans 5,434 20 Oswego 14,047 39 Otsego 5,321 20 Putnam 13,091 17 Rensselaer 17,260 72 Rockland 55,357 85 Saratoga 24,400 139 Schenectady 19,229 75 Schoharie 2,654 17 Schuyler 1,919 5 Seneca 3,200 10 St. Lawrence 12,724 64 Steuben 12,372 57 Suffolk 254,334 848 Sullivan 9,500 36 Tioga 6,297 17 Tompkins 7,359 7 Ulster 18,957 49 Warren 7,219 54 Washington 6,606 44 Wayne 10,115 43 Westchester 147,821 179 Wyoming 5,252 23 Yates 1,974 2



Yesterday, 69 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,443. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by

County of Residence Bronx 1 Cattaraugus 1 Erie 2 Franklin 1 Genesee 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 3 Orleans 1 Oswego 1 Otsego 1 Queens 1 Saratoga 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 4 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 2 Wyoming 1



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 15,466 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,521 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: