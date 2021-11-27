Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 27

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“With the emergence of the Omicron variant abroad and warning signs of spikes in cases this winter, the need for basic COVID safety procedures here in New York is more important than ever,” Gov. Hochul said. “If you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated, there’s no better time to get your first shot. If you’re eligible to get your booster, get it as soon as possible. And as always, make sure to follow basic pandemic safety measures like wearing a mask and washing your hands with soap and water.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 91,415
- Total Positive – 4,326
- Percent Positive – 4.73%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.95%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,696 (+113)*
- Patients Newly Admitted – 637*
- Patients in ICU – 513 (+4)*
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 280 (+34)*
- Total Discharges – 214,686 (+440)*
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 67
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,412
*Increase since data was last reported on Thursday, Nov. 25.
The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,069
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 29,554,705
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,597
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 563,937
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%
|Region
|Wednesday, November 24, 2021
|Thursday, November 25, 2021
|Friday, November 26, 2021
|Capital Region
|58.38
|57.05
|51.37
|Central New York
|50.24
|48.04
|45.74
|Finger Lakes
|64.33
|62.51
|59.60
|Long Island
|35.02
|33.90
|31.21
|Mid-Hudson
|24.78
|24.87
|23.48
|Mohawk Valley
|65.03
|62.61
|59.34
|New York City
|17.10
|16.79
|16.01
|North Country
|59.36
|56.02
|53.53
|Southern Tier
|61.88
|58.79
|52.76
|Western New York
|77.45
|75.58
|72.51
|Statewide
|34.94
|34.02
|32.00
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, November 24, 2021
|Thursday, November 25, 2021
|Friday, November 26, 2021
|Capital Region
|6.87%
|6.96%
|7.08%
|Central New York
|6.34%
|6.46%
|6.90%
|Finger Lakes
|8.56%
|8.85%
|9.41%
|Long Island
|4.39%
|4.40%
|4.43%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.08%
|3.14%
|3.30%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.76%
|7.75%
|9.25%
|New York City
|1.67%
|1.65%
|1.69%
|North Country
|7.73%
|7.82%
|8.33%
|Southern Tier
|5.13%
|4.99%
|5.39%
|Western New York
|9.77%
|9.67%
|10.15%
|Statewide
|3.84%
|3.82%
|3.95%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, November 24, 2021
|Thursday, November 25, 2021
|Friday, November 26, 2021
|Bronx
|1.64%
|1.65%
|1.60%
|Kings
|1.59%
|1.55%
|1.60%
|New York
|1.27%
|1.25%
|1.30%
|Queens
|2.13%
|2.11%
|2.14%
|Richmond
|2.54%
|2.58%
|2.74%
Yesterday, 4,326 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,684,853. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|34,116
|60
|Allegany
|5,917
|21
|Broome
|27,982
|38
|Cattaraugus
|9,879
|55
|Cayuga
|9,639
|21
|Chautauqua
|14,797
|94
|Chemung
|12,726
|35
|Chenango
|5,490
|11
|Clinton
|7,980
|27
|Columbia
|5,639
|22
|Cortland
|6,047
|7
|Delaware
|4,320
|19
|Dutchess
|37,733
|36
|Erie
|123,297
|410
|Essex
|2,953
|7
|Franklin
|5,335
|44
|Fulton
|7,739
|20
|Genesee
|8,541
|46
|Greene
|4,891
|14
|Hamilton
|510
|–
|Herkimer
|8,180
|15
|Jefferson
|11,202
|79
|Lewis
|4,157
|12
|Livingston
|7,114
|35
|Madison
|7,259
|13
|Monroe
|96,726
|309
|Montgomery
|7,081
|8
|Nassau
|224,617
|238
|Niagara
|28,378
|113
|NYC
|1,129,017
|1,079
|Oneida
|32,856
|88
|Onondaga
|58,942
|147
|Ontario
|11,552
|53
|Orange
|61,721
|88
|Orleans
|5,414
|24
|Oswego
|14,008
|52
|Otsego
|5,301
|23
|Putnam
|13,074
|19
|Rensselaer
|17,188
|41
|Rockland
|55,272
|71
|Saratoga
|24,261
|81
|Schenectady
|19,154
|23
|Schoharie
|2,637
|14
|Schuyler
|1,914
|14
|Seneca
|3,190
|19
|St. Lawrence
|12,660
|26
|Steuben
|12,315
|47
|Suffolk
|253,486
|274
|Sullivan
|9,464
|21
|Tioga
|6,280
|6
|Tompkins
|7,352
|11
|Ulster
|18,908
|43
|Warren
|7,165
|34
|Washington
|6,562
|39
|Wayne
|10,072
|52
|Westchester
|147,642
|93
|Wyoming
|5,229
|30
|Yates
|1,972
|5
Over the last two days, 67 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Allegany
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|2
|Clinton
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|10
|Fulton
|1
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|2
|Kings
|6
|Lewis
|1
|Livingston
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|3
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|5
|Ontario
|1
|Queens
|4
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Ulster
|2
|Warren
|2
|Washington
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
Yesterday, 13,069 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,121 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|797,345
|645
|716,352
|295
|Central New York
|614,527
|451
|560,899
|151
|Finger Lakes
|812,344
|565
|740,389
|319
|Long Island
|2,004,925
|2,704
|1,776,816
|1,284
|Mid-Hudson
|1,559,440
|2,164
|1,362,625
|821
|Mohawk Valley
|308,526
|208
|283,246
|101
|New York City
|7,177,710
|5,033
|6,377,402
|3,421
|North Country
|286,572
|260
|255,694
|108
|Southern Tier
|413,872
|240
|375,315
|109
|Western New York
|892,063
|799
|805,160
|512
|Statewide
|14,867,324
|13,069
|13,253,898
|7,121