Gov. Hochul orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Trooper

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in honor of Trooper James Monda, 45, of Schenectady County, who died as a result of an accidental drowning on the Great Sacandaga Lake.

In a statement, Gov. Hochul said:

“I am devastated by the news of the passing of New York State Police Trooper James J. Monda, an 18-year veteran of the Division who died in the line of duty while on marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake Sunday. Our Troopers serve and protect the citizens of the State and when we lose a member, we lose a piece of the community. I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, fiancée and friends of Trooper Monda. I am directing that flags on all State buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow through interment on Monday in honor of Trooper Monda. We will never forget his dedicated service to our safety and our State.”