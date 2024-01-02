ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Ahead of her State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul shared she wants to expand consumer laws. Among the legislation she is proposing is a bill to ban co-pays for insulin on certain insurance plans.

“This will be the most expansive insulin cost-sharing prohibition in the nation. It will give financial relief for 1.6 million New Yorkers,” said Hochul.

Dr. Pasquale Passarella, Assistant Professor of Medicine and facility member of Albany Medical Center, explained just how expensive insulin can be.

“The cost of a vial of insulin can vary— and I’m taking this from GoodRX, anywhere from $30 up to $130 per vial. A single vial of insulin may last someone a couple days up to a few weeks.”

The governor also wants to amend the state’s disability law.

“…to increase the maximum paid benefit over the next 5 years. We’re gonna tie it to the statewide average weekly wage, just as we do for family leave,” said Hochul.

During the first 12 weeks of medical leave, employees would receive 67% of their average weekly wage. She said this will help those disabilities as well as those who are pregnant.

Another issue the governor wants to focus on— medical debt.

“I’m proposing legislation that would protect low-income New Yorkers from being sued for medical debt, while limiting the size of the monthly payments and interest providers can charge.”

The governor will give her State of the State address next Tuesday.