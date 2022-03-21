ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- Governor Kathy Hochul will be giving an update on COVID-19 from the Wadsworth Center Monday, March 21 at approximately 2 p.m. The Wadsworth Center has played an integral role in helping the state monitor COVID-19.
by: Sarah Darmanjian
Posted:
Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- Governor Kathy Hochul will be giving an update on COVID-19 from the Wadsworth Center Monday, March 21 at approximately 2 p.m. The Wadsworth Center has played an integral role in helping the state monitor COVID-19.