Gov. Hochul announces winners of #VaxandWin football sweepstakes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the first round winners of the #VaxandWin football sweepstakes. This is a new incentive program designed to encourage unvaccinated New Yorkers to get vaccinated.
The prizes for winners include game tickets, special in-game experiences, stadium tours, signed gear, FaceTime calls with alumni players, and more. The state will administer a random drawing and new winners will be picked each week over five weeks total. Four drawings remain.
The first round winners are:
Buffalo Bills:
- Andrew Pullan, Chautauqua County
- John Castillo, Bronx
- James Chantry, Onondaga County
- James Verhagen, Orleans County
- Aaron Cos, Erie County
- Theresa Peck, Oswego County
New York Giants:
- Kelly Richmond, Washington County
- Kayli Valerio, Ontario County
New York Jets:
- Andrew Rippel, Suffolk County
- James Brown, Jr., Saratoga County
- Emilio Rojas, Bronx
- Theresa Signorile, Staten Island
- Mary Jane, Hughes, Nassau County
All New Yorkers who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between September 9 and October 24 are eligible.
New Yorkers can learn more about the sweepstakes and those eligible can enter to win by visiting the New York State vaccination website.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- North Country health officials warn of infected ticks as temperatures drop
- Historic Glens Falls building passes to new owner with local footprint
- SUNY schools begin the process of de-registering unvaccinated students
- Sheriff: Coeymans man dies after being trapped under vehicle
- Powerball jackpot grows to $620 million
Follow us on social media