Gov. Hochul announces new Vaxforkids online-site resources

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new guidance and resource website in support of vaccination of 5-11-year-old children in New York State. Parents and guardians can seek clinical guidance in addition to information and resources on the Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorized Pfizer BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

In an effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) official statements on recommendations this week in delivering a safe and effective vaccine for children. The New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force endorses the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech that uses 1/3 of the dosage that is given to adolescents and adults, which was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11 years of age.

“As a parent of two children in the 5-11 age group, I’m relieved that this life-saving vaccine is now available to them,” Director of Epidemiology at the New York State Department of Health, Dr. Emily Lutterloh said. “New York parents and guardians can rest assured that the vaccine is safe, effective, and recommended by the best health and medical experts in our nation and state.

The new COVID- 19 vaccines for children and adolescents website for parents and guardians includes new information, frequently asked answers to questions, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. The Department of Health has issued clinical guidance to healthcare providers, rural health centers, and pharmacies, in preparation to vaccinate this newly eligible group across the state.

Checkout the Clinical Guidance here: