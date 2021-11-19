$2 million in addiction services coming to New York in fight against opioid crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State has secured $2 million in federal funds to help in the fight against the opioid crisis. The funds were provided by the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant program to support addiction services. The money will be used in establishing Mobile Medication Units (MMUs) to dispense medications to treat substance use disorders, including methadone and buprenorphine.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), these units will be operated by existing Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) providers. These will be the first MMUs in New York State. MMUs will assist people facing barriers to treatment, including geographic proximity to OTP facilities and transportation issues to increase the availability of medication-assisted treatments for addiction

Providers that currently operate OASAS-certified OTP programs can receive up to $200,000 to be used to purchase and retrofit MMUs. OTP programs help to facilitate services that include, transportation issues, admission assessments and medication induction, medication administration and observation, toxicology tests, and other medical services.

Officials say the funding will be awarded through an RFA process administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports OASAS. Eligible Applicants include voluntary agencies or other not-for-profit organizations that currently operate OASAS-certified Opioid Treatment Programs.