Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday

LOUISIANA (KTVE/KARD)– Today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards posted to his Facebook page a photo of himself and another gentleman. According to the caption of the photo, that gentleman standing with him is Mr. Lawrence Brooks; America’s oldest living World War II veteran and a Louisianan.

Happy 112th birthday to Mr. Lawrence Brooks, America’s oldest living World War II veteran and a proud Louisianan. Mr. Brooks, the entire state of Louisiana thanks you for your service and we all wish you a joyous birthday.

Governor John Bel Edwards

