Gov. Cuomo’s office releases list of essential businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- On Friday Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the temporary closure of all non-essential businesses. Below is a list of all businesses considered essential.
Health Care Operations including:
- research and laboratory services
- hospitals
- walk-in-care health facilities
- emergency veterinary and livestock services
- elder care
- medical wholesale and distribution
- home health care workers or aides for the elderly
- doctor and emergency dental
- nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities
- medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers
Infrastructure including:
- utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission
- public water and wastewater
- telecommunications and data centers
- airports/airlines
- transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages
- hotels, and places of accommodation
Manufacturing including:
- food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages
- chemicals
- medical equipment/instruments
- pharmaceuticals
- sanitary products
- telecommunications
- microelectronics/semi-conductor
- agriculture/farms
- household paper products
Retail including:
- grocery stores including all food and beverage stores
- pharmacies
- convenience stores
- farmer’s markets
- gas stations
- restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)
- hardware and building material stores
Services including:
- trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal
- mail and shipping services
- laundromats
- building cleaning and maintenance
- child care services
- auto repair
- warehouse/distribution and fulfillment
- funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries
- storage for essential businesses
- animal shelters
News Media
Financial Institutions including:
- banks
- insurance
- payroll
- accounting
- services related to financial markets
Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations including:
- homeless shelters and congregate care facilities
- food banks
- human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support
Construction including:
- skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers
- other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes
Defense:
- defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government
Essential services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other essential businesses including:
- law enforcement
- fire prevention and response
- building code enforcement
- security
- emergency management and response
- building cleaners or janitors
- general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor
- automotive repair
- disinfection
Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care and services:
- logistics
- technology support for online services
- child care programs and services
- government owned or leased buildings
- essential government services
Businesses that think they should be considered essential but do not see their service on the essential list can request to to be designated as such.
Restrictions on requesting designation as an essential business:
- Any business that only has a single occupant/employee (i.e. gas station) has been deemed exempt and need not submit a request to be designated as an essential business.
- Businesses ordered to close on Monday, March 15, 2020 under the restrictions on any gathering with 50 or more participants, including but not limited to, bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, casinos, auditoriums, concerts, conferences, worship services, sporting events, and physical fitness centers, are presumed to be compliant with NYS issued restrictions and must remain closed and are not eligible for designation as an essential business for purposes of this guidance.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gov. Cuomo’s office releases list of essential businesses
- Capital Bank makes additional changes to branch hours
- Senate working on bill to help Americans financially throughout pandemic
- Albany community group launches free delivery program
- USA Swimming asks U.S. Olympic Committee to move Tokyo Olympics to 2021