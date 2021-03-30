Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Yorkers have shown time and again the strength and discipline it takes to fight COVID, but there’s more work to be done before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re working 24/7 to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and while those efforts are bearing fruit, we need everyone to keep up the vigilance,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re expanding eligibility and opening more vaccine sites around the state but the new variants are a concern. I urge New Yorkers to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and following the public health guidance as we work to defeat the COVID beast for good.”
It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.
Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 151,437
- Total Positive – 6,488
- Percent Positive – 4.28%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,715 (+140)
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.43%
- Patients Newly Admitted – 513
- Hospital Counties – 51
- Number ICU – 903 (+13)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 523 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 161,186 (+318)
- Deaths – 61
- Total Deaths – 40,451
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|108
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|50
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|159
|0.01%
|40%
|Long Island
|827
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|556
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|52
|0.01%
|38%
|New York City
|2,670
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|18
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|69
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|206
|0.01%
|36%
|Statewide
|4,715
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|234
|178
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|173
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|228
|41%
|Long Island
|856
|633
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|678
|392
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|79
|25%
|New York City
|2,579
|1,910
|23%
|North Country
|57
|29
|47%
|Southern Tier
|126
|66
|46%
|Western New York
|545
|339
|41%
|Statewide
|5,831
|4,027
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|2.42%
|2.43%
|2.40%
|Central New York
|1.00%
|1.03%
|1.03%
|Finger Lakes
|1.94%
|2.00%
|2.04%
|Long Island
|4.37%
|4.34%
|4.34%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.76%
|4.80%
|4.71%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.71%
|1.66%
|1.59%
|New York City
|4.31%
|4.26%
|4.21%
|North Country
|1.41%
|1.44%
|1.38%
|Southern Tier
|0.73%
|0.77%
|0.75%
|Western New York
|3.00%
|3.15%
|3.29%
|Statewide
|3.45%
|3.46%
|3.43%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Bronx
|4.92%
|4.66%
|4.41%
|Brooklyn
|4.59%
|4.20%
|4.10%
|Manhattan
|2.97%
|2.82%
|2.74%
|Queens
|5.34%
|4.91%
|4.54%
|Staten Island
|4.95%
|4.78%
|4.71%
Of the 1,850,050 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,536
|60
|Allegany
|3,018
|4
|Broome
|16,530
|38
|Cattaraugus
|4,792
|31
|Cayuga
|5,610
|11
|Chautauqua
|7,902
|35
|Chemung
|6,818
|21
|Chenango
|2,797
|13
|Clinton
|4,177
|22
|Columbia
|3,674
|10
|Cortland
|3,399
|9
|Delaware
|1,894
|7
|Dutchess
|25,893
|86
|Erie
|73,561
|390
|Essex
|1,437
|2
|Franklin
|2,298
|6
|Fulton
|3,748
|11
|Genesee
|4,769
|9
|Greene
|2,950
|6
|Hamilton
|293
|0
|Herkimer
|4,762
|5
|Jefferson
|5,203
|9
|Lewis
|2,311
|9
|Livingston
|3,791
|11
|Madison
|4,094
|8
|Monroe
|56,535
|136
|Montgomery
|3,560
|21
|Nassau
|166,881
|516
|Niagara
|16,490
|91
|NYC
|828,074
|3,118
|Oneida
|20,791
|33
|Onondaga
|34,176
|49
|Ontario
|6,310
|13
|Orange
|43,015
|246
|Orleans
|2,581
|6
|Oswego
|6,585
|20
|Otsego
|2,890
|17
|Putnam
|9,468
|30
|Rensselaer
|9,973
|42
|Rockland
|43,375
|138
|Saratoga
|13,338
|63
|Schenectady
|11,775
|38
|Schoharie
|1,401
|2
|Schuyler
|927
|3
|Seneca
|1,783
|6
|St. Lawrence
|5,923
|6
|Steuben
|5,908
|19
|Suffolk
|181,618
|612
|Sullivan
|5,482
|33
|Tioga
|3,122
|10
|Tompkins
|3,878
|12
|Ulster
|11,918
|59
|Warren
|3,164
|16
|Washington
|2,664
|17
|Wayne
|4,827
|17
|Westchester
|119,242
|278
|Wyoming
|3,061
|4
|Yates
|1,058
|4
On Monday, 61 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,451. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|8
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|10
|Manhattan
|6
|Nassau
|8
|Oneida
|1
|Queens
|13
|Richmond
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|8
|Westchester
|4