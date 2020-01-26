Gov. Cuomo to visit Poland for Auschwitz Liberation Celebration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he will be joining world leaders in Poland to attend the 75th anniversary commemoration of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

The camp was liberated on January 27, 1945. On Saturday, Cuomo sent a release and noted the Monday ceremony comes amid a series of anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York and across the country.

In an effort to fight anti-Semitism, Cuomo proposed a series of legislative actions including increased funding for Jewish communities in New York.

The people of New York will never forget the unspeakable Nazi atrocities perpetrated against the Jews, and by participating in this ceremony on behalf of New York State, I will stand tall in honor of the six million Jewish victims of the Shoah. The cancer of hate and intolerance against the Jewish community and anyone perceived to be ‘different’ is repugnant — and while we pray, march and gather for solidarity, government has an obligation to actually act to put an end to this madness,” Governor Cuomo said. “This trip will not only show our Jewish brothers and sisters that the family of New York stands with them, I hope it will also raise cultural awareness about the horrors that the Jewish community went through and how America responded. This trip is just the beginning — we are going to implement an agenda I laid out in the State of the State to make sure every child in New York is educated on diversity, tolerance and religious freedom including a trip to the Holocaust Museum, and we are going to pass a first-in-the-nation domestic terrorism law that says if you attack one of us you attack all of us and we will hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”