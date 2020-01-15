Gov. Cuomo to send Additional Resources to Puerto Rico

January 15th, 2020. Sheraton Hotel, San Juan, Puerto Rico. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo press conference regarding the crisis situation in Puerto Rico’s souther area. (Photos / Gabriel López Albarrán)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo announced a plan to send additional support resources to Puerto Rico, to help infrastructure after a series of earthquakes affected the island.

Eight additional New York Power Authority Engineers and Utility experts will be sent to Peurto Rico adding to the ten experts already on the ground. Their goal will be to address the widespread power outages by stabilizing the island’s power system.

A dozen building inspectors from the New York State Fire and the Department of State, will asses the damage done to buildings and perform checks to see if any building codes need addressing.

Mental health professionals from the Greater New York Hospital Association will be recruited to offer support to people suffering from the trauma of the disaster. These experts will be bilingual and the Hospital Association will cover their lodging and transportation needs.

Boys & Girls Clubs across the island will also receive aid. UNICEF USA and SUNY New Paltz Institute for Disaster Mental Health Director Dr. Amy Nitza will conduct a “Train the Trainer” program, with the goal of helping 16,000 effected kids. Additionally, at the end of January, the Institute for Disaster Mental Health will conduct a two-day training for six University of Puerto Rico students on how to work with trauma-impacted children.

Governor Cuomo is also calling on the Trump administration to release federal funds to Puerto Rico and declare a Major Disaster Declaration for the damage.

The Governor released this statement on the decision to send this additional aid: