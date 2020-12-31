Gov. Cuomo to require death benefits for families of frontline government workers

News

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo announced he is signing an Executive Order to extend the requirement that death benefits be paid out to families of frontline government workers for an additional 30 days. The legislation providing these benefits, signed by the Governor in May (Chapter 89 of the Laws of 2020), would otherwise expire on December 31.

Data for Dec. 30 is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 154,949
  • Total Positive – 13,422
  • Percent Positive – 8.66%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,892 (+78)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,106
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,250 (+26)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 702 (-9)
  • Total Discharges – 101,295 (+853)
  • Deaths – 144
  • Total Deaths – 29,905

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report