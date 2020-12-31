Gov. Cuomo to require death benefits for families of frontline government workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the finalization of guidance to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and advance the ongoing implementation of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. This new guidance and supporting documents will help State agencies estimate the value of reducing carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions in decision-making and builds on New York's nation-leading actions to address climate change.

The Value of Carbon guidance, developed by DEC in consultation with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the non-profit organization Resources for the Future, establishes a monetary value for the avoided emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide; provides an up-to-date review of approaches used by other governments to place a value on emissions; and identifies future areas of work, including placing a value on other greenhouse gases and air pollutants.