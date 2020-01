ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo will unveil the executive budget for fiscal year 2020-21 Tuesday afternoon.

The executive budget is expected to exceed $175 billion.

One of the major questions ahead of the address is how the governor plans to close out the $6.1 billion budget deficit.

The address is slated to begin at 1 p.m. at the Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre at The Egg.

