Gov. Cuomo to appear on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — If you’re already feeling the throes of governor withdrawal in the wake of his final coronavirus press briefing, worry not. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to appear on “CBS Sunday Morning” at 9 a.m. on Sunday to help you fill that void.
The interview with Jane Pauley will cover several topics, including:
- The coronavirus response
- His life in Albany
- His late father, three-term governor, Mario Cuomo
- Being unable to see his mother since the start of the pandemic
- Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign
- Dating!
