Gov. Cuomo: Ski resorts can open at 50 percent capacity starting Nov. 6

(WIVB) – Ski resorts will be able to open at 50 percent capacity starting Nov. 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

Masks will be required at all times except when eating and drinking or skiing.

Social distancing will be required between parties at all times.

Gondolas and ski lifts will be limited to members of the same party, and skiing lessons will be limited to no more than ten people at a time.

Resorts must reduce capacity on the mountain by 25 percent during “peak” days, or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.

Rented or shared equipment must be thoroughly cleaned or disinfected.

