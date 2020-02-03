Gov. Cuomo signs limo safety legislation into law, family of limo crash victim reacts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a package of limo safety legislation into law. Its passage was a labor of love and loss for the families of the Schoharie crash victims.

“The knock on the door in the middle of the night that all those family members got, is something that will live with us forever,” said Kevin Cushing.

His son, Patrick touched many lives in his 31 years on earth, and with the passage of new limo safety laws, he’ll continue to.

“All the folks that use limousine services on a regular basis, they’ll be getting into safer limos,” said Cushing.

Memories of Patrick, his girlfriend Amanda Halse, and cousin Erin McGowan –fill the Cushing home.

“And you can’t walk through it without your memory going, ‘that’s a good memory,’” he said.

The legislation, which Governor Cuomo signed into law February 3rd, would not have existed without pressure from the families, who Cushing says, had no choice but to become advocates.

“You feel like you’re helpless and maybe even hopeless and you know that you don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” he said.

Of the ten limo safety laws passed, he says the most impactful is the one that allows the Commissioner of Transportation to impound or immobilize limos that fail inspection.

“Until that vehicle goes and gets fixed and gets inspected again and it’s deemed safe for travel. That wasn’t the case before,” Cushing said.

Amid the ongoing criminal trial of limo operator, Nauman Hussein, Cushing says his advocacy and other victim’s families have helped him pull through.

“Is there some anger? I’m sure there is for me and probably the other families.”

He and the other families aren’t done yet – they want to move the legislation on to the federal level.