Gov. Cuomo signs bill extending rape statue of limitations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill extending the statute of limitations to 20 years for rape in the second-degree and 10 years for rape in the third-degree.

Under the prior law, victims had only five years to bring a legal case alleging rape in the second-degree or third-degree.

The governor’s office says the new law also extends the statute of limitations to 20 years for a criminal sex act in the second-degree and incest in the second-degree, and 10 years for a criminal sexual act in the third-degree.