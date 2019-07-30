Gov. Cuomo signs bill banning 3D printed guns

FILE – In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson holds what he calls a Liberator pistol that was completely made on a 3-D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas. Eight states filed suit Monday, July 30, 2018, against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints […]

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation banning undetectable guns, including 3D printed guns.

The governor’s office says these types of guns pose a serious threat to public safety because the materials are undetectable by metal detectors.

“These measures continue New York’s legacy of enacting the strongest gun laws in the nation by helping keep firearms out of the hands of children and by acknowledging and addressing technological advancements like 3D printed guns,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor also signed legislation that would require firearms to remain safely stored when accessible by children. Firearms owners will be required to safely store firearms when living with someone under the age of 16.