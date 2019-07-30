Gov. Cuomo signs bill banning 3D printed guns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation banning undetectable guns, including 3D printed guns.
The governor’s office says these types of guns pose a serious threat to public safety because the materials are undetectable by metal detectors.
“These measures continue New York’s legacy of enacting the
The governor also signed legislation that would require firearms to remain safely stored when accessible by children. Firearms owners will be required to safely store firearms when living with someone under the age of 16.