Gov. Cuomo makes announcement at 10:45 a.m. on coronavirus

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo made an announcement Monday at 10:45 p.m. in Albany. He spoke on the latest coronavirus numbers and what is being done to stop the spread of the virus.

There are more than 900 cases of COVID-19 in the state and there have been seven deaths as of midday Monday. New York is the hardest-hit state in the country.

He began the press conference by calling on the federal government for help. He is asking the Trump Administration to set nationwide guidelines. He says the current policy allows for ‘state shopping’ where people will move to states if they don’t like coronavirus policy in the state they are currently in.

He also asked the President to mobilize the Army Corps of Engineers to help create medical facilities now. Gov. Cuomo has also instructed local governments to look for opportunities in their municipalities for impromptu medical facilities, like college campuses.

Conservatively government officials are estimating that they can create 5,000 additional beds in NYC, 1,000 in Nassau County, 1,000 in Suffolk County and 2,000 in Westchester County, where the community of New Rochelle is located. The Governor has also called for the Department of Health (DOH) to suspend regulations to fit more beds into hospitals.

He is also considering canceling elective surgery across the state and urging health facilities to look at what elective surgeries are absolutely needed in the coming weeks.

Governor Cuomo also spoke to Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphey to create a uniform plan of attack in all three states.

Those measures include; Casinos, gyms, theaters, bar/restaurants (can still offer take-out) will close 8 p.m. Monday and stay closed until further notice, any gatherings of over 50 people are banned, local governments will cut staff by 50% with employees mostly working from home, the state government will follow the same protocol.

Cuomo said that the State Liquor Authority will have new guidelines by 5 p.m. Monday on what bars and restaurants can offer for take-out. He also said that downstate school districts must have an approved plan by midnight Monday on meals for children and childcare plans.

Gov. Cuomo has been giving daily updates on the spread of coronavirus in New York State and what is being done to prevent the spread.

