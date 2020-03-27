Gov. Cuomo: schools closed until April 15

NEW YORK CITY (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday in his daily press conference that schools across the state will remain closed until April 15. He said at that point they will reassess the situation and make a decision.
Cuomo said that schools still need to provide a learning plan for their students while they are not in the school building.
