Live Now
Gov. Cuomo to make announcement at 11:30 a.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Gov. Cuomo: schools closed until April 15

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday in his daily press conference that schools across the state will remain closed until April 15. He said at that point they will reassess the situation and make a decision.

Cuomo said that schools still need to provide a learning plan for their students while they are not in the school building.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak