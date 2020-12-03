Gov. Cuomo says open gyms are seeing fewer COVID-19 cases, Planet Fitness responds

(WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo says gyms and fitness centers that are allowed to be open are seeing fewer cases of COVID-19.

The company Planet Fitness says their data proves that.

The chain has over 650,000 members in New York State.

Only 55 members have tested positive for the coronavirus since gyms re-opened in August.

Company officials say fitness centers are a safe place to be during the pandemic.

“So being out in a gym, seeing other people, getting that blood pumping is really good all the way around for you. And as you come into a planet fitness, you get a sincere hello and a check-in how you’re doing” John Hrinda, NY Division President, Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness says there is zero evidence that any of its members who tested positive for COVID-19 were infected at the gym.