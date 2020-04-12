Latest News

Gov. Cuomo returns ventilators to Schenectady County nursing home

by: Kaley Lynch

(WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo personally returned ventilators to a Schenectady County nursing home on Easter Sunday.

Pathways Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Niskayuna had offered to lend 35 ventilators to downstate in the fight against COVID-19.

“It was unsolicited, nobody called and asked,” Gov. Cuomo said during a brief press conference at the nursing home on Easter Sunday. “In some ways, it was the last place that you would think would come forward because it was a nursing home. Nursing and rehabilitation center and we’re most worried about nursing homes because the vulnerable population, they are in nursing homes.”

