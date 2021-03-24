Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are making good progress getting vaccines into arms and keeping our COVID numbers in check, but this war is not over and the new variants demand continued vigilance by all of us,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re working 24/7 to vaccinate more New Yorkers every single day and we have established the capacity to do even more. We will get through this pandemic safely and make it to the light at the end of the tunnel as long as everyone continues being smart.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 207,496
- Total Positive – 7,278
- Percent Positive – 3.51%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.34%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,641 (-40)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 614
- Hospital Counties – 50
- Number ICU – 918 (-7)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 596 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 158,173 (+538)
- Deaths – 71
- Total Deaths – 40,096
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|110
|0.01%
|33%
|Central New York
|43
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|128
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|814
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|551
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|53
|0.01%
|39%
|New York City
|2,689
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|17
|0.00%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|73
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|163
|0.01%
|39%
|Statewide
|4,641
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|235
|189
|21%
|Central New York
|262
|178
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|241
|39%
|Long Island
|848
|676
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|415
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|70
|26%
|New York City
|2,598
|2,052
|21%
|North Country
|63
|34
|53%
|Southern Tier
|126
|74
|45%
|Western New York
|545
|313
|44%
|Statewide
|5,851
|4,242
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.93%
|2.04%
|2.13%
|Central New York
|0.93%
|0.95%
|0.93%
|Finger Lakes
|1.77%
|1.80%
|1.86%
|Long Island
|4.44%
|4.37%
|4.38%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.62%
|4.69%
|4.76%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.70%
|1.86%
|1.84%
|New York City
|4.06%
|4.08%
|4.14%
|North Country
|1.43%
|1.52%
|1.44%
|Southern Tier
|0.58%
|0.65%
|0.64%
|Western New York
|2.38%
|2.48%
|2.51%
|Statewide
|3.29%
|3.33%
|3.34%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Bronx
|4.39%
|4.43%
|4.51%
|Brooklyn
|3.92%
|4.03%
|4.33%
|Manhattan
|2.49%
|2.51%
|2.60%
|Queens
|4.59%
|4.46%
|4.81%
|Staten Island
|4.30%
|4.29%
|4.75%
Of the 1,801,756 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,141
|63
|Allegany
|2,989
|1
|Broome
|16,254
|43
|Cattaraugus
|4,683
|14
|Cayuga
|5,545
|7
|Chautauqua
|7,756
|14
|Chemung
|6,676
|13
|Chenango
|2,686
|15
|Clinton
|4,055
|24
|Columbia
|3,614
|8
|Cortland
|3,356
|10
|Delaware
|1,817
|12
|Dutchess
|25,132
|155
|Erie
|71,050
|224
|Essex
|1,418
|4
|Franklin
|2,262
|4
|Fulton
|3,664
|11
|Genesee
|4,685
|5
|Greene
|2,884
|19
|Hamilton
|291
|0
|Herkimer
|4,724
|9
|Jefferson
|5,135
|14
|Lewis
|2,233
|8
|Livingston
|3,744
|10
|Madison
|4,017
|16
|Monroe
|55,461
|126
|Montgomery
|3,448
|14
|Nassau
|163,084
|603
|Niagara
|16,130
|44
|NYC
|803,440
|3,809
|Oneida
|20,569
|42
|Onondaga
|33,736
|47
|Ontario
|6,189
|18
|Orange
|41,627
|257
|Orleans
|2,555
|6
|Oswego
|6,459
|18
|Otsego
|2,775
|13
|Putnam
|9,186
|40
|Rensselaer
|9,739
|34
|Rockland
|42,384
|134
|Saratoga
|12,973
|49
|Schenectady
|11,523
|53
|Schoharie
|1,372
|4
|Schuyler
|905
|0
|Seneca
|1,760
|9
|St. Lawrence
|5,857
|3
|Steuben
|5,791
|19
|Suffolk
|177,334
|665
|Sullivan
|5,304
|36
|Tioga
|3,040
|9
|Tompkins
|3,757
|15
|Ulster
|11,445
|91
|Warren
|3,079
|11
|Washington
|2,569
|12
|Wayne
|4,723
|6
|Westchester
|116,664
|375
|Wyoming
|3,022
|8
|Yates
|1,045
|5
Tuesday, 71 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,096. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|11
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Genesee
|1
|Kings
|15
|Manhattan
|9
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|5
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|7
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Westchester
|5