Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are making good progress getting vaccines into arms and keeping our COVID numbers in check, but this war is not over and the new variants demand continued vigilance by all of us,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re working 24/7 to vaccinate more New Yorkers every single day and we have established the capacity to do even more. We will get through this pandemic safely and make it to the light at the end of the tunnel as long as everyone continues being smart.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 207,496

Total Positive – 7,278

Percent Positive – 3.51%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.34%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,641 (-40)

Patients Newly Admitted – 614

Hospital Counties – 50

Number ICU – 918 (-7)

Number ICU with Intubation – 596 (+0)

Total Discharges – 158,173 (+538)

Deaths – 71

Total Deaths – 40,096

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 110 0.01% 33% Central New York 43 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 128 0.01% 42% Long Island 814 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 551 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 53 0.01% 39% New York City 2,689 0.03% 31% North Country 17 0.00% 57% Southern Tier 73 0.01% 50% Western New York 163 0.01% 39% Statewide 4,641 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 235 189 21% Central New York 262 178 31% Finger Lakes 397 241 39% Long Island 848 676 23% Mid-Hudson 680 415 41% Mohawk Valley 97 70 26% New York City 2,598 2,052 21% North Country 63 34 53% Southern Tier 126 74 45% Western New York 545 313 44% Statewide 5,851 4,242 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 1.93% 2.04% 2.13% Central New York 0.93% 0.95% 0.93% Finger Lakes 1.77% 1.80% 1.86% Long Island 4.44% 4.37% 4.38% Mid-Hudson 4.62% 4.69% 4.76% Mohawk Valley 1.70% 1.86% 1.84% New York City 4.06% 4.08% 4.14% North Country 1.43% 1.52% 1.44% Southern Tier 0.58% 0.65% 0.64% Western New York 2.38% 2.48% 2.51% Statewide 3.29% 3.33% 3.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 4.39% 4.43% 4.51% Brooklyn 3.92% 4.03% 4.33% Manhattan 2.49% 2.51% 2.60% Queens 4.59% 4.46% 4.81% Staten Island 4.30% 4.29% 4.75%

Of the 1,801,756 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,141 63 Allegany 2,989 1 Broome 16,254 43 Cattaraugus 4,683 14 Cayuga 5,545 7 Chautauqua 7,756 14 Chemung 6,676 13 Chenango 2,686 15 Clinton 4,055 24 Columbia 3,614 8 Cortland 3,356 10 Delaware 1,817 12 Dutchess 25,132 155 Erie 71,050 224 Essex 1,418 4 Franklin 2,262 4 Fulton 3,664 11 Genesee 4,685 5 Greene 2,884 19 Hamilton 291 0 Herkimer 4,724 9 Jefferson 5,135 14 Lewis 2,233 8 Livingston 3,744 10 Madison 4,017 16 Monroe 55,461 126 Montgomery 3,448 14 Nassau 163,084 603 Niagara 16,130 44 NYC 803,440 3,809 Oneida 20,569 42 Onondaga 33,736 47 Ontario 6,189 18 Orange 41,627 257 Orleans 2,555 6 Oswego 6,459 18 Otsego 2,775 13 Putnam 9,186 40 Rensselaer 9,739 34 Rockland 42,384 134 Saratoga 12,973 49 Schenectady 11,523 53 Schoharie 1,372 4 Schuyler 905 0 Seneca 1,760 9 St. Lawrence 5,857 3 Steuben 5,791 19 Suffolk 177,334 665 Sullivan 5,304 36 Tioga 3,040 9 Tompkins 3,757 15 Ulster 11,445 91 Warren 3,079 11 Washington 2,569 12 Wayne 4,723 6 Westchester 116,664 375 Wyoming 3,022 8 Yates 1,045 5

Tuesday, 71 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,096. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: