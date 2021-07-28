Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“There’s no doubt that the Delta variant is real – you can see it in the numbers – but we have been through this before and we know how to keep it under control,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and to get our vaccination rates up even more and protect New Yorkers from the Delta variant we are now requiring all patient-facing health care workers in state hospitals to get vaccinated by Labor Day. All State workers will also be required to get vaccinated, and those who do not will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. It’s smart, it’s fair, it’s in everyone’s interest and it will put us one step closer to defeating this beast once and for all.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 98,944
- Total Positive – 2,203
- Percent Positive – 2.23%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.04%
- Patient Hospitalization – 591 (+6)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 111
- Patients in ICU – 126 (+8)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 50 (+5)
- Total Discharges – 186,488 (+9)
- Deaths – 7
- Total Deaths – 43,068
- Total vaccine doses administered – 22,109,711
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 26,063
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 228,019
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.7%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, July 24, 2021
|Sunday, July 25, 2021
|Monday, July 26, 2021
|Capital Region
|2.47%
|2.61%
|2.86%
|Central New York
|1.50%
|1.61%
|1.84%
|Finger Lakes
|1.90%
|2.06%
|2.15%
|Long Island
|2.27%
|2.36%
|2.42%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.58%
|1.74%
|1.72%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.24%
|1.23%
|1.24%
|New York City
|1.84%
|1.92%
|1.99%
|North Country
|1.42%
|1.45%
|1.73%
|Southern Tier
|1.26%
|1.33%
|1.41%
|Western New York
|2.18%
|2.25%
|2.40%
|Statewide
|1.88%
|1.97%
|2.04%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, July 24, 2021
|Sunday, July 25, 2021
|Monday, July 26, 2021
|Bronx
|1.71%
|1.79%
|1.88%
|Kings
|1.97%
|2.04%
|2.09%
|New York
|1.67%
|1.74%
|1.81%
|Queens
|1.76%
|1.81%
|1.88%
|Richmond
|2.50%
|2.71%
|2.82%
Tuesday, 2,203 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,125,333. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,965
|22
|Allegany
|3,576
|0
|Broome
|18,769
|5
|Cattaraugus
|5,773
|6
|Cayuga
|6,411
|8
|Chautauqua
|9,000
|3
|Chemung
|7,835
|1
|Chenango
|3,538
|2
|Clinton
|4,873
|3
|Columbia
|4,120
|2
|Cortland
|3,961
|3
|Delaware
|2,419
|4
|Dutchess
|29,791
|20
|Erie
|90,415
|68
|Essex
|1,628
|3
|Franklin
|2,573
|1
|Fulton
|4,453
|0
|Genesee
|5,453
|0
|Greene
|3,466
|5
|Hamilton
|318
|2
|Herkimer
|5,246
|4
|Jefferson
|6,247
|6
|Lewis
|2,833
|1
|Livingston
|4,553
|0
|Madison
|4,604
|1
|Monroe
|69,782
|43
|Montgomery
|4,285
|4
|Nassau
|186,556
|185
|Niagara
|20,209
|10
|NYC
|956,350
|1,258
|Oneida
|22,788
|3
|Onondaga
|39,383
|35
|Ontario
|7,494
|10
|Orange
|48,900
|45
|Orleans
|3,142
|0
|Oswego
|7,688
|5
|Otsego
|3,484
|2
|Putnam
|10,712
|7
|Rensselaer
|11,390
|20
|Rockland
|47,409
|23
|Saratoga
|15,651
|30
|Schenectady
|13,327
|18
|Schoharie
|1,725
|3
|Schuyler
|1,089
|1
|Seneca
|2,027
|1
|St. Lawrence
|6,734
|3
|Steuben
|7,005
|2
|Suffolk
|203,634
|187
|Sullivan
|6,752
|8
|Tioga
|3,866
|4
|Tompkins
|4,408
|12
|Ulster
|14,084
|10
|Warren
|3,752
|7
|Washington
|3,194
|4
|Wayne
|5,841
|9
|Westchester
|131,050
|82
|Wyoming
|3,620
|2
|Yates
|1,182
|0
Tuesday, seven New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,068. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|New York
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Westchester
|1
Tuesday, 14,263 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,075 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Total
|Total
|Capital Region
|685,738
|1,057
|639,997
|807
|Central New York
|541,610
|714
|509,763
|534
|Finger Lakes
|695,975
|1,145
|658,590
|1,141
|Long Island
|1,595,535
|4,739
|1,452,044
|3,022
|Mid-Hudson
|1,278,285
|3,137
|1,157,523
|2,202
|Mohawk Valley
|268,632
|459
|251,623
|269
|New York City
|5,589,405
|353
|5,093,148
|250
|North Country
|250,975
|275
|230,224
|211
|Southern Tier
|357,642
|459
|335,264
|324
|Western New York
|758,881
|1,925
|705,701
|4,315
|Statewide
|12,022,678
|14,263
|11,033,877
|13,075
