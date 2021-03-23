Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As more New Yorkers get vaccinated every single day, we’re working toward a future in which COVID is left behind and we can settle into the new normal. We have a ways to go until that happens, so New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue practicing safe behaviors,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re expecting a large increase in vaccine supply from the federal government that will enable us to reach more residents and families and further utilize our vast distribution network, but new variants are spreading across the state and should give New Yorkers reason for renewed caution. Wash your hands, stay socially distance and wear a mask. We’re going to beat COVID, but this fight isn’t over yet.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 143,521

Total Positive – 6,801

Percent Positive – 4.74%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.33%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,681 (+211)

Patients Newly Admitted – 583

Hospital Counties – 51

Number ICU – 925 (+40)

Number ICU with Intubation – 596 (+20)

Total Discharges – 157,635 (+307)

Deaths – 53

Total Deaths – 40,023

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 106 0.01% 33% Central New York 46 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 141 0.01% 41% Long Island 814 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 522 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 54 0.01% 39% New York City 2,747 0.03% 31% North Country 20 0.00% 57% Southern Tier 71 0.01% 50% Western New York 160 0.01% 39% Statewide 4,681 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 232 176 21% Central New York 262 180 31% Finger Lakes 397 237 39% Long Island 849 643 23% Mid-Hudson 680 399 42% Mohawk Valley 97 75 25% New York City 2,591 1,983 21% North Country 59 34 53% Southern Tier 126 71 46% Western New York 545 295 43% Statewide 5,838 4,093 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.95% 1.93% 2.04% Central New York 0.96% 0.93% 0.95% Finger Lakes 1.83% 1.77% 1.80% Long Island 4.44% 4.44% 4.37% Mid-Hudson 4.63% 4.62% 4.69% Mohawk Valley 1.62% 1.70% 1.86% New York City 4.05% 4.06% 4.08% North Country 1.39% 1.43% 1.52% Southern Tier 0.60% 0.58% 0.65% Western New York 2.41% 2.38% 2.48% Statewide 3.30% 3.29% 3.33%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 4.56% 4.39% 4.43% Brooklyn 4.18% 3.92% 4.03% Manhattan 2.65% 2.49% 2.51% Queens 4.75% 4.59% 4.46% Staten Island 4.68% 4.30% 4.29%

Of the 1,794,478 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,078 54 Allegany 2,988 4 Broome 16,211 38 Cattaraugus 4,669 15 Cayuga 5,538 5 Chautauqua 7,742 22 Chemung 6,663 16 Chenango 2,671 12 Clinton 4,031 29 Columbia 3,606 20 Cortland 3,346 4 Delaware 1,805 7 Dutchess 24,977 115 Erie 70,826 306 Essex 1,414 3 Franklin 2,258 4 Fulton 3,653 22 Genesee 4,680 7 Greene 2,865 10 Hamilton 291 0 Herkimer 4,715 4 Jefferson 5,121 16 Lewis 2,225 13 Livingston 3,734 9 Madison 4,001 6 Monroe 55,335 122 Montgomery 3,434 15 Nassau 162,481 533 Niagara 16,086 36 NYC 799,631 3,492 Oneida 20,527 57 Onondaga 33,689 72 Ontario 6,171 17 Orange 41,370 233 Orleans 2,549 3 Oswego 6,441 19 Otsego 2,762 18 Putnam 9,146 40 Rensselaer 9,705 26 Rockland 42,250 173 Saratoga 12,924 54 Schenectady 11,470 40 Schoharie 1,368 9 Schuyler 905 1 Seneca 1,751 7 St. Lawrence 5,854 4 Steuben 5,772 14 Suffolk 176,669 529 Sullivan 5,268 37 Tioga 3,031 4 Tompkins 3,742 6 Ulster 11,354 80 Warren 3,068 23 Washington 2,557 19 Wayne 4,717 15 Westchester 116,289 354 Wyoming 3,014 8 Yates 1,040 0

Monday, 53 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,023. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: