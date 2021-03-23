Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As more New Yorkers get vaccinated every single day, we’re working toward a future in which COVID is left behind and we can settle into the new normal. We have a ways to go until that happens, so New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue practicing safe behaviors,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re expecting a large increase in vaccine supply from the federal government that will enable us to reach more residents and families and further utilize our vast distribution network, but new variants are spreading across the state and should give New Yorkers reason for renewed caution. Wash your hands, stay socially distance and wear a mask. We’re going to beat COVID, but this fight isn’t over yet.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 143,521
- Total Positive – 6,801
- Percent Positive – 4.74%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.33%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,681 (+211)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 583
- Hospital Counties – 51
- Number ICU – 925 (+40)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 596 (+20)
- Total Discharges – 157,635 (+307)
- Deaths – 53
- Total Deaths – 40,023
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|106
|0.01%
|33%
|Central New York
|46
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|141
|0.01%
|41%
|Long Island
|814
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|522
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|54
|0.01%
|39%
|New York City
|2,747
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|20
|0.00%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|71
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|160
|0.01%
|39%
|Statewide
|4,681
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|232
|176
|21%
|Central New York
|262
|180
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|237
|39%
|Long Island
|849
|643
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|399
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|75
|25%
|New York City
|2,591
|1,983
|21%
|North Country
|59
|34
|53%
|Southern Tier
|126
|71
|46%
|Western New York
|545
|295
|43%
|Statewide
|5,838
|4,093
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|1.95%
|1.93%
|2.04%
|Central New York
|0.96%
|0.93%
|0.95%
|Finger Lakes
|1.83%
|1.77%
|1.80%
|Long Island
|4.44%
|4.44%
|4.37%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.63%
|4.62%
|4.69%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.62%
|1.70%
|1.86%
|New York City
|4.05%
|4.06%
|4.08%
|North Country
|1.39%
|1.43%
|1.52%
|Southern Tier
|0.60%
|0.58%
|0.65%
|Western New York
|2.41%
|2.38%
|2.48%
|Statewide
|3.30%
|3.29%
|3.33%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Bronx
|4.56%
|4.39%
|4.43%
|Brooklyn
|4.18%
|3.92%
|4.03%
|Manhattan
|2.65%
|2.49%
|2.51%
|Queens
|4.75%
|4.59%
|4.46%
|Staten Island
|4.68%
|4.30%
|4.29%
Of the 1,794,478 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,078
|54
|Allegany
|2,988
|4
|Broome
|16,211
|38
|Cattaraugus
|4,669
|15
|Cayuga
|5,538
|5
|Chautauqua
|7,742
|22
|Chemung
|6,663
|16
|Chenango
|2,671
|12
|Clinton
|4,031
|29
|Columbia
|3,606
|20
|Cortland
|3,346
|4
|Delaware
|1,805
|7
|Dutchess
|24,977
|115
|Erie
|70,826
|306
|Essex
|1,414
|3
|Franklin
|2,258
|4
|Fulton
|3,653
|22
|Genesee
|4,680
|7
|Greene
|2,865
|10
|Hamilton
|291
|0
|Herkimer
|4,715
|4
|Jefferson
|5,121
|16
|Lewis
|2,225
|13
|Livingston
|3,734
|9
|Madison
|4,001
|6
|Monroe
|55,335
|122
|Montgomery
|3,434
|15
|Nassau
|162,481
|533
|Niagara
|16,086
|36
|NYC
|799,631
|3,492
|Oneida
|20,527
|57
|Onondaga
|33,689
|72
|Ontario
|6,171
|17
|Orange
|41,370
|233
|Orleans
|2,549
|3
|Oswego
|6,441
|19
|Otsego
|2,762
|18
|Putnam
|9,146
|40
|Rensselaer
|9,705
|26
|Rockland
|42,250
|173
|Saratoga
|12,924
|54
|Schenectady
|11,470
|40
|Schoharie
|1,368
|9
|Schuyler
|905
|1
|Seneca
|1,751
|7
|St. Lawrence
|5,854
|4
|Steuben
|5,772
|14
|Suffolk
|176,669
|529
|Sullivan
|5,268
|37
|Tioga
|3,031
|4
|Tompkins
|3,742
|6
|Ulster
|11,354
|80
|Warren
|3,068
|23
|Washington
|2,557
|19
|Wayne
|4,717
|15
|Westchester
|116,289
|354
|Wyoming
|3,014
|8
|Yates
|1,040
|0
Monday, 53 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,023. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|5
|Chenango
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Kings
|14
|Manhattan
|3
|Nassau
|4
|Oneida
|2
|Queens
|11
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Ulster
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|5