Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As New York remains focused on rebuilding and revitalizing our economy for a post-pandemic world, ensuring we continue to vaccinate as many people as possible remains the key to defeating this virus once and for all,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve come a long way in our efforts to get every New Yorker vaccinated, and we’re continuing to do everything in our power to get even more shots in arms. The future ahead looks bright, but we need everyone who hasn’t yet taken the shot to do so immediately so we can finally defeat this beast.”



Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 55,329

Total Positive – 260

Percent Positive – 0.47%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.36%

Patient Hospitalization – 486 (+1)

Patients Newly Admitted – 61

Patients in ICU – 107 (-7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 62 (0)

Total Discharges – 184,318 (54)

Deaths – 8

Total Deaths – 42,936

Total vaccine doses administered – 20,650,292

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 44,566

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 438,246

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 62.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 51.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 52.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, June 19, 2021 Sunday, June 20, 2021 Monday, June 21, 2021 Capital Region 0.44% 0.42% 0.40% Central New York 0.47% 0.40% 0.49% Finger Lakes 0.54% 0.46% 0.46% Long Island 0.41% 0.41% 0.40% Mid-Hudson 0.33% 0.33% 0.34% Mohawk Valley 0.40% 0.37% 0.33% New York City 0.36% 0.36% 0.35% North Country 0.67% 0.58% 0.52% Southern Tier 0.41% 0.42% 0.40% Western New York 0.27% 0.27% 0.27% Statewide 0.38% 0.37% 0.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, June 19, 2021 Sunday, June 20, 2021 Monday, June 21, 2021 Bronx 0.44% 0.40% 0.38% Kings 0.32% 0.32% 0.31% New York 0.30% 0.29% 0.28% Queens 0.36% 0.37% 0.34% Richmond 0.56% 0.60% 0.61%

Monday, 260 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,094,923. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,719 1 Allegany 3,561 2 Broome 18,638 1 Cattaraugus 5,723 0 Cayuga 6,338 0 Chautauqua 8,959 0 Chemung 7,776 0 Chenango 3,505 1 Clinton 4,839 0 Columbia 4,068 0 Cortland 3,930 1 Delaware 2,386 0 Dutchess 29,491 3 Erie 89,617 3 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,424 0 Genesee 5,439 1 Greene 3,405 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,196 0 Jefferson 6,157 1 Lewis 2,811 0 Livingston 4,525 1 Madison 4,566 1 Monroe 69,079 10 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,809 22 Niagara 20,050 2 NYC 938,569 133 Oneida 22,644 3 Onondaga 38,990 10 Ontario 7,408 0 Orange 48,360 6 Orleans 3,121 0 Oswego 7,632 5 Otsego 3,464 0 Putnam 10,623 1 Rensselaer 11,239 0 Rockland 46,981 12 Saratoga 15,396 3 Schenectady 13,210 1 Schoharie 1,694 0 Schuyler 1,081 1 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,651 2 Steuben 6,960 0 Suffolk 201,237 18 Sullivan 6,684 1 Tioga 3,837 1 Tompkins 4,352 1 Ulster 13,917 1 Warren 3,667 0 Washington 3,164 0 Wayne 5,787 1 Westchester 129,746 9 Wyoming 3,585 1 Yates 1,179 0

Monday, eight New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,936. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Delaware 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 1 Kings 2 Orange 1 Queens 2

Monday, 21,525 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 26,342 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: