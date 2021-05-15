Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Western New York’s 7-day average fell to 1.99%, falling below 2% for the first time since March 17, a 62% decline from its spring peak of 5.25% one month ago.
“New Yorkers are tough and they are strong. While COVID has shown itself to be a formidable opponent, the people of this state have proven they are a force to be reckoned with,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are taking great strides toward our new normal, but this fight isn’t over yet. I encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear your mask, wash your hands, and continue to follow health and safety protocols until the COVID beast is defeated entirely.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 193,450
- Total Positive – 2,041
- Percent Positive – 1.06%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.18%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,688 (-79)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -490
- Patients Newly Admitted – 189
- Number ICU – 407 (-8)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 246 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 179,561 (+224)
- Deaths – 23
- Total Deaths – 42,440
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan – 7 day average
|Capital Region
|74
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|50
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|195
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|222
|0.01%
|38%
|Mid-Hudson
|151
|0.01%
|48%
|Mohawk Valley
|31
|0.01%
|42%
|New York City
|716
|0.01%
|35%
|North Country
|17
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|58
|0.01%
|53%
|Western New York
|174
|0.01%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Bed in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|237
|197
|17%
|Central New York
|233
|165
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|227
|43%
|Long Island
|845
|580
|31%
|Mid-Hudson
|668
|392
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|77
|21%
|New York City
|2,503
|1,851
|26%
|North Country
|56
|29
|48%
|Southern Tier
|115
|69
|40%
|Western New York
|543
|326
|40%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, May 12, 2021
|Thursday, May 13, 2021
|Friday, May 14, 2021
|Capital Region
|1.47%
|1.39%
|1.42%
|Central New York
|1.17%
|1.26%
|1.38%
|Finger Lakes
|2.75%
|2.79%
|2.77%
|Long Island
|1.10%
|1.07%
|1.02%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.16%
|1.08%
|1.05%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.42%
|1.31%
|1.21%
|New York City
|1.07%
|1.04%
|0.98%
|North Country
|2.12%
|1.96%
|2.09%
|Southern Tier
|0.63%
|0.64%
|0.62%
|Western New York
|2.24%
|2.16%
|1.99%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, May 12, 2021
|Thursday, May 13, 2021
|Friday, May 14, 2021
|Bronx
|1.13%
|1.11%
|1.02%
|Kings
|1.20%
|1.16%
|1.08%
|New York
|0.64%
|0.64%
|0.59%
|Queens
|1.19%
|1.15%
|1.09%
|Richmond
|1.30%
|1.26%
|1.28%
Of the 2,067,574 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,428
|22
|Allegany
|3,433
|16
|Broome
|18,344
|16
|Cattaraugus
|5,600
|26
|Cayuga
|6,214
|17
|Chautauqua
|8,807
|19
|Chemung
|7,554
|21
|Chenango
|3,402
|5
|Clinton
|4,803
|14
|Columbia
|4,008
|7
|Cortland
|3,756
|6
|Delaware
|2,320
|3
|Dutchess
|29,175
|38
|Erie
|88,350
|122
|Essex
|1,577
|2
|Franklin
|2,518
|1
|Fulton
|4,338
|9
|Genesee
|5,348
|8
|Greene
|3,365
|5
|Hamilton
|307
|0
|Herkimer
|5,102
|3
|Jefferson
|5,931
|28
|Lewis
|2,707
|20
|Livingston
|4,371
|13
|Madison
|4,471
|6
|Monroe
|66,700
|193
|Montgomery
|4,203
|8
|Nassau
|182,253
|114
|Niagara
|19,686
|30
|NYC
|927,321
|671
|Oneida
|22,251
|29
|Onondaga
|38,048
|75
|Ontario
|7,299
|10
|Orange
|47,851
|43
|Orleans
|3,051
|3
|Oswego
|7,436
|21
|Otsego
|3,400
|5
|Putnam
|10,539
|5
|Rensselaer
|11,104
|15
|Rockland
|46,656
|30
|Saratoga
|15,113
|23
|Schenectady
|12,988
|16
|Schoharie
|1,662
|2
|Schuyler
|1,030
|2
|Seneca
|1,980
|1
|St. Lawrence
|6,507
|14
|Steuben
|6,775
|13
|Suffolk
|199,411
|129
|Sullivan
|6,549
|12
|Tioga
|3,695
|16
|Tompkins
|4,241
|11
|Ulster
|13,762
|15
|Warren
|3,585
|5
|Washington
|3,085
|10
|Wayne
|5,650
|14
|Westchester
|128,835
|72
|Wyoming
|3,511
|7
|Yates
|1,168
|0
Friday, 23 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,440. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|3
|Chautauqua
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|5
|Niagara
|2
|Queens
|6
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|1
Additionally, Gov. Cuomo Saturday announced 50% of all New Yorkers have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In the last 24 hours, 143,553 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and 1,198 doses have been administered at the eight pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops on day 3 of the pilot program that launched on May 12, for a three-day total of 3,473 doses. 885,608 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.
“Our progress on vaccinations is remarkable, and with about half of all New Yorkers now having received at least one dose of the vaccine, we are steadily moving towards the light of the end of the tunnel. Even as we continue to reopen and adjust to a new normal, we need to remember that this virus is still out there and the vaccine is the best weapon we have to defeat it,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine works, and we are continuing to do everything we can to make it accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, you just need to show up at one of our sites and roll up your sleeve.”
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
- Total doses administered – 17,450,324
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 143,553
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 885,608
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 61.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 51.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 49.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 41.3%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|585,456
|4,246
|498,105
|4,951
|Central New York
|470,674
|2,401
|416,578
|2,204
|Finger Lakes
|594,120
|3,532
|517,417
|4,439
|Long Island
|1,280,683
|9,029
|1,023,619
|11,351
|Mid-Hudson
|1,049,310
|6,643
|860,577
|9,567
|Mohawk Valley
|231,199
|1,072
|203,324
|1,301
|New York City
|4,528,736
|31,260
|3,722,689
|44,612
|North Country
|212,721
|991
|193,276
|1,469
|Southern Tier
|306,433
|1,341
|268,015
|1,452
|Western New York
|633,366
|3,171
|530,004
|6,196
|Statewide
|9,892,698
|63,686
|8,233,604
|87,542
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980
|Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18
|763,825
|774,825
|1,538,650
|15,191,630
|Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18
|738,340
|507,620
|1,245,960
|16,437,590
|Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02
|757,005
|662,790
|1,419,795
|17,857,385
|Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09
|451,100
|556,950
|1,008,050
|18,865,435