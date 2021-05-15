Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Western New York’s 7-day average fell to 1.99%, falling below 2% for the first time since March 17, a 62% decline from its spring peak of 5.25% one month ago.

“New Yorkers are tough and they are strong. While COVID has shown itself to be a formidable opponent, the people of this state have proven they are a force to be reckoned with,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are taking great strides toward our new normal, but this fight isn’t over yet. I encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear your mask, wash your hands, and continue to follow health and safety protocols until the COVID beast is defeated entirely.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 193,450

Total Positive – 2,041

Percent Positive – 1.06%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.18%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,688 (-79)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -490

Patients Newly Admitted – 189

Number ICU – 407 (-8)

Number ICU with Intubation – 246 (-1)

Total Discharges – 179,561 (+224)

Deaths – 23

Total Deaths – 42,440

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan – 7 day average Capital Region 74 0.01% 30% Central New York 50 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 195 0.02% 40% Long Island 222 0.01% 38% Mid-Hudson 151 0.01% 48% Mohawk Valley 31 0.01% 42% New York City 716 0.01% 35% North Country 17 0.00% 58% Southern Tier 58 0.01% 53% Western New York 174 0.01% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Bed in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 237 197 17% Central New York 233 165 29% Finger Lakes 397 227 43% Long Island 845 580 31% Mid-Hudson 668 392 41% Mohawk Valley 97 77 21% New York City 2,503 1,851 26% North Country 56 29 48% Southern Tier 115 69 40% Western New York 543 326 40%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Thursday, May 13, 2021 Friday, May 14, 2021 Capital Region 1.47% 1.39% 1.42% Central New York 1.17% 1.26% 1.38% Finger Lakes 2.75% 2.79% 2.77% Long Island 1.10% 1.07% 1.02% Mid-Hudson 1.16% 1.08% 1.05% Mohawk Valley 1.42% 1.31% 1.21% New York City 1.07% 1.04% 0.98% North Country 2.12% 1.96% 2.09% Southern Tier 0.63% 0.64% 0.62% Western New York 2.24% 2.16% 1.99%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Thursday, May 13, 2021 Friday, May 14, 2021 Bronx 1.13% 1.11% 1.02% Kings 1.20% 1.16% 1.08% New York 0.64% 0.64% 0.59% Queens 1.19% 1.15% 1.09% Richmond 1.30% 1.26% 1.28%

Of the 2,067,574 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,428 22 Allegany 3,433 16 Broome 18,344 16 Cattaraugus 5,600 26 Cayuga 6,214 17 Chautauqua 8,807 19 Chemung 7,554 21 Chenango 3,402 5 Clinton 4,803 14 Columbia 4,008 7 Cortland 3,756 6 Delaware 2,320 3 Dutchess 29,175 38 Erie 88,350 122 Essex 1,577 2 Franklin 2,518 1 Fulton 4,338 9 Genesee 5,348 8 Greene 3,365 5 Hamilton 307 0 Herkimer 5,102 3 Jefferson 5,931 28 Lewis 2,707 20 Livingston 4,371 13 Madison 4,471 6 Monroe 66,700 193 Montgomery 4,203 8 Nassau 182,253 114 Niagara 19,686 30 NYC 927,321 671 Oneida 22,251 29 Onondaga 38,048 75 Ontario 7,299 10 Orange 47,851 43 Orleans 3,051 3 Oswego 7,436 21 Otsego 3,400 5 Putnam 10,539 5 Rensselaer 11,104 15 Rockland 46,656 30 Saratoga 15,113 23 Schenectady 12,988 16 Schoharie 1,662 2 Schuyler 1,030 2 Seneca 1,980 1 St. Lawrence 6,507 14 Steuben 6,775 13 Suffolk 199,411 129 Sullivan 6,549 12 Tioga 3,695 16 Tompkins 4,241 11 Ulster 13,762 15 Warren 3,585 5 Washington 3,085 10 Wayne 5,650 14 Westchester 128,835 72 Wyoming 3,511 7 Yates 1,168 0

Friday, 23 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,440. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 3 Chautauqua 1 Erie 1 Kings 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 5 Niagara 2 Queens 6 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 1

Additionally, Gov. Cuomo Saturday announced 50% of all New Yorkers have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In the last 24 hours, 143,553 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and 1,198 doses have been administered at the eight pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops on day 3 of the pilot program that launched on May 12, for a three-day total of 3,473 doses. 885,608 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

“Our progress on vaccinations is remarkable, and with about half of all New Yorkers now having received at least one dose of the vaccine, we are steadily moving towards the light of the end of the tunnel. Even as we continue to reopen and adjust to a new normal, we need to remember that this virus is still out there and the vaccine is the best weapon we have to defeat it,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine works, and we are continuing to do everything we can to make it accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, you just need to show up at one of our sites and roll up your sleeve.”

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 17,450,324

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 143,553

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 885,608

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 61.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 51.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 49.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 41.3%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 585,456 4,246 498,105 4,951 Central New York 470,674 2,401 416,578 2,204 Finger Lakes 594,120 3,532 517,417 4,439 Long Island 1,280,683 9,029 1,023,619 11,351 Mid-Hudson 1,049,310 6,643 860,577 9,567 Mohawk Valley 231,199 1,072 203,324 1,301 New York City 4,528,736 31,260 3,722,689 44,612 North Country 212,721 991 193,276 1,469 Southern Tier 306,433 1,341 268,015 1,452 Western New York 633,366 3,171 530,004 6,196 Statewide 9,892,698 63,686 8,233,604 87,542