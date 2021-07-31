Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
“New Yorkers fought long and hard and sacrificed a lot to get to where we are today – where we are not just surviving but living life,” Governor Cuomo said. “But our fight is not over, and we know this because the Delta variant continues to infect more and more people, particularly those who are still unvaccinated. We cannot risk throwing away all of our hard-won progress, so I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it right away and help protect themselves, their neighbors and their loved ones.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
· Test Results Reported – 119,566
· Total Positive – 3,050
· Percent Positive – 2.55%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.40%
· Patient Hospitalization – 699 (+42)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 135
· Patients in ICU – 136 (+2)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (-4)
· Total Discharges – 186,790 (+95)
· Deaths – 5
· Total Deaths – 43,079
· Total vaccine doses administered – 22,254,804
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,284
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 256,193
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.4%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.9%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.2%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.5%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.5%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.6%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.9%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.0%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, July 28, 2021
|Thursday, July 29, 2021
|Friday, July 30, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.14%
|3.21%
|3.31%
|Central New York
|2.10%
|2.35%
|2.70%
|Finger Lakes
|2.21%
|2.34%
|2.57%
|Long Island
|2.58%
|2.73%
|2.86%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.89%
|2.03%
|2.13%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.58%
|1.80%
|2.21%
|New York City
|2.07%
|2.16%
|2.25%
|North Country
|1.82%
|1.77%
|1.94%
|Southern Tier
|1.70%
|1.88%
|2.01%
|Western New York
|2.59%
|2.82%
|3.09%
|Statewide
|2.17%
|2.28%
|2.40%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, July 28, 2021
|Thursday, July 29, 2021
|Friday, July 30, 2021
|Bronx
|1.99%
|2.13%
|2.26%
|Kings
|2.19%
|2.26%
|2.35%
|New York
|1.87%
|1.93%
|1.93%
|Queens
|1.93%
|2.05%
|2.17%
|Richmond
|2.98%
|3.04%
|3.15%
Friday, 3,050 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,133,627. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|25,059
|32
|Allegany
|3,580
|1
|Broome
|18,800
|11
|Cattaraugus
|5,791
|10
|Cayuga
|6,421
|1
|Chautauqua
|9,010
|2
|Chemung
|7,845
|5
|Chenango
|3,562
|9
|Clinton
|4,883
|5
|Columbia
|4,139
|9
|Cortland
|3,973
|5
|Delaware
|2,432
|1
|Dutchess
|29,870
|23
|Erie
|90,689
|91
|Essex
|1,632
|3
|Franklin
|2,577
|2
|Fulton
|4,464
|3
|Genesee
|5,457
|1
|Greene
|3,470
|2
|Hamilton
|318
|0
|Herkimer
|5,261
|6
|Jefferson
|6,262
|7
|Lewis
|2,841
|4
|Livingston
|4,559
|2
|Madison
|4,610
|4
|Monroe
|69,970
|74
|Montgomery
|4,297
|6
|Nassau
|187,302
|251
|Niagara
|20,266
|23
|NYC
|960,843
|1,682
|Oneida
|22,828
|15
|Onondaga
|39,537
|64
|Ontario
|7,515
|7
|Orange
|49,040
|52
|Orleans
|3,144
|1
|Oswego
|7,715
|11
|Otsego
|3,502
|5
|Putnam
|10,751
|14
|Rensselaer
|11,439
|17
|Rockland
|47,509
|44
|Saratoga
|15,767
|38
|Schenectady
|13,383
|22
|Schoharie
|1,736
|3
|Schuyler
|1,090
|0
|Seneca
|2,039
|6
|St. Lawrence
|6,753
|3
|Steuben
|7,016
|3
|Suffolk
|204,334
|251
|Sullivan
|6,779
|10
|Tioga
|3,876
|5
|Tompkins
|4,452
|11
|Ulster
|14,131
|20
|Warren
|3,764
|3
|Washington
|3,206
|3
|Wayne
|5,853
|5
|Westchester
|131,475
|156
|Wyoming
|3,628
|6
|Yates
|1,182
|0
Friday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,079. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Queens
|3
|Suffolk
|2
Friday, 25,843 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,376 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Total
|Total
|Capital Region
|689,022
|1,150
|642,090
|818
|Central New York
|543,586
|623
|511,211
|572
|Finger Lakes
|699,015
|1,075
|660,889
|975
|Long Island
|1,607,842
|3,950
|1,459,925
|2,693
|Mid-Hudson
|1,286,469
|2,788
|1,163,165
|1,847
|Mohawk Valley
|269,731
|374
|252,391
|267
|New York City
|5,641,888
|14,091
|5,132,898
|9,638
|North Country
|251,921
|317
|230,865
|227
|Southern Tier
|359,091
|526
|336,303
|417
|Western New York
|761,989
|949
|708,260
|922
|Statewide
|12,110,554
|25,843
|11,097,997
|18,376
LATEST STORIES
- Glens Falls man arrested on Animal Abuse charges
- Tokyo 2020 organizers revoke accreditation for Olympic Village resident caught ‘sightseeing’
- Pool finale: Dressel, McKeon highlight last day of swimming
- Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS
- Perfectly Impossible; Gymnasts wrestle with the imperfect