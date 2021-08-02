Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
“The Delta variant spreads quickly and those who are vaccinated are less likely to catch it and less likely to be hospitalized if they do. We’ve seen this movie before, but this time we have the key to preventing another mutation – the vaccine,” Governor Cuomo said. “Almost all new cases of COVID arising are the Delta variant. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Get your vaccination as soon as possible.”
Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:
· Test Results Reported – 72,514
· Total Positive – 2,143
· Percent Positive – 2.96%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.53%
· Patient Hospitalization – 788 (+50)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 122
· Patients in ICU – 162 (+10)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 56 (+4)
· Total Discharges – 186,983 (+88)
· Deaths – 4
· Total Deaths – 43,093
· Total vaccine doses administered – 22,324,811
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,127
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 269,165
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.6%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.0%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.5%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.8%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.8%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 63.2%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.2%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, July 30, 2021
|Saturday, July 31, 2021
|Sunday, August 1, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.31%
|3.50%
|3.57%
|Central New York
|2.70%
|2.68%
|2.83%
|Finger Lakes
|2.57%
|2.50%
|2.50%
|Long Island
|2.86%
|2.92%
|3.03%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.13%
|2.28%
|2.34%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.21%
|2.53%
|2.57%
|New York City
|2.25%
|2.30%
|2.36%
|North Country
|1.94%
|1.92%
|1.98%
|Southern Tier
|2.01%
|2.03%
|2.13%
|Western New York
|3.09%
|3.17%
|3.19%
|Statewide
|2.40%
|2.46%
|2.53%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, July 30, 2021
|Saturday, July 31, 2021
|Sunday, August 1, 2021
|Bronx
|2.26%
|2.31%
|2.41%
|Kings
|2.35%
|2.41%
|2.45%
|New York
|1.93%
|1.97%
|1.98%
|Queens
|2.17%
|2.21%
|2.31%
|Richmond
|3.15%
|3.25%
|3.37%
Sunday, 2,143 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,138,286. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|25,107
|22
|Allegany
|3,582
|0
|Broome
|18,827
|13
|Cattaraugus
|5,804
|3
|Cayuga
|6,430
|4
|Chautauqua
|9,015
|1
|Chemung
|7,851
|2
|Chenango
|3,570
|3
|Clinton
|4,888
|3
|Columbia
|4,146
|2
|Cortland
|3,979
|5
|Delaware
|2,435
|1
|Dutchess
|29,942
|28
|Erie
|90,820
|37
|Essex
|1,636
|4
|Franklin
|2,579
|2
|Fulton
|4,471
|4
|Genesee
|5,460
|1
|Greene
|3,472
|0
|Hamilton
|318
|0
|Herkimer
|5,266
|3
|Jefferson
|6,275
|6
|Lewis
|2,846
|0
|Livingston
|4,568
|1
|Madison
|4,613
|1
|Monroe
|70,071
|39
|Montgomery
|4,307
|6
|Nassau
|187,735
|220
|Niagara
|20,299
|9
|NYC
|963,307
|1,202
|Oneida
|22,861
|7
|Onondaga
|39,603
|23
|Ontario
|7,532
|6
|Orange
|49,140
|35
|Orleans
|3,144
|0
|Oswego
|7,725
|5
|Otsego
|3,510
|2
|Putnam
|10,777
|9
|Rensselaer
|11,474
|11
|Rockland
|47,553
|18
|Saratoga
|15,810
|24
|Schenectady
|13,411
|11
|Schoharie
|1,743
|1
|Schuyler
|1,090
|0
|Seneca
|2,042
|3
|St. Lawrence
|6,758
|2
|Steuben
|7,024
|2
|Suffolk
|204,787
|223
|Sullivan
|6,800
|8
|Tioga
|3,878
|2
|Tompkins
|4,465
|6
|Ulster
|14,164
|16
|Warren
|3,772
|2
|Washington
|3,215
|2
|Wayne
|5,866
|2
|Westchester
|131,710
|98
|Wyoming
|3,631
|3
|Yates
|1,182
|0
Sunday, four New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,093. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Kings
|3
|Manhattan
|1
Sunday, 18,619 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,815 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|690,400
|578
|642,865
|362
|Central New York
|544,559
|352
|511,766
|223
|Finger Lakes
|700,396
|569
|661,701
|396
|Long Island
|1,614,049
|2,842
|1,464,000
|1,702
|Mid-Hudson
|1,290,076
|1,416
|1,165,249
|816
|Mohawk Valley
|270,322
|254
|252,694
|133
|New York City
|5,669,474
|11,465
|5,150,764
|7,340
|North Country
|252,285
|135
|231,037
|69
|Southern Tier
|359,772
|253
|336,669
|163
|Western New York
|763,893
|755
|709,598
|611
|Statewide
|12,155,226
|18,619
|11,126,343
|11,815
