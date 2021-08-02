Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“The Delta variant spreads quickly and those who are vaccinated are less likely to catch it and less likely to be hospitalized if they do. We’ve seen this movie before, but this time we have the key to preventing another mutation – the vaccine,” Governor Cuomo said. “Almost all new cases of COVID arising are the Delta variant. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Get your vaccination as soon as possible.”



Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 72,514

· Total Positive – 2,143

· Percent Positive – 2.96%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.53%

· Patient Hospitalization – 788 (+50)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 122

· Patients in ICU – 162 (+10)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 56 (+4)

· Total Discharges – 186,983 (+88)

· Deaths – 4

· Total Deaths – 43,093

· Total vaccine doses administered – 22,324,811

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,127

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 269,165

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.6%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 63.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, July 30, 2021 Saturday, July 31, 2021 Sunday, August 1, 2021 Capital Region 3.31% 3.50% 3.57% Central New York 2.70% 2.68% 2.83% Finger Lakes 2.57% 2.50% 2.50% Long Island 2.86% 2.92% 3.03% Mid-Hudson 2.13% 2.28% 2.34% Mohawk Valley 2.21% 2.53% 2.57% New York City 2.25% 2.30% 2.36% North Country 1.94% 1.92% 1.98% Southern Tier 2.01% 2.03% 2.13% Western New York 3.09% 3.17% 3.19% Statewide 2.40% 2.46% 2.53%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, July 30, 2021 Saturday, July 31, 2021 Sunday, August 1, 2021 Bronx 2.26% 2.31% 2.41% Kings 2.35% 2.41% 2.45% New York 1.93% 1.97% 1.98% Queens 2.17% 2.21% 2.31% Richmond 3.15% 3.25% 3.37%

Sunday, 2,143 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,138,286. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 25,107 22 Allegany 3,582 0 Broome 18,827 13 Cattaraugus 5,804 3 Cayuga 6,430 4 Chautauqua 9,015 1 Chemung 7,851 2 Chenango 3,570 3 Clinton 4,888 3 Columbia 4,146 2 Cortland 3,979 5 Delaware 2,435 1 Dutchess 29,942 28 Erie 90,820 37 Essex 1,636 4 Franklin 2,579 2 Fulton 4,471 4 Genesee 5,460 1 Greene 3,472 0 Hamilton 318 0 Herkimer 5,266 3 Jefferson 6,275 6 Lewis 2,846 0 Livingston 4,568 1 Madison 4,613 1 Monroe 70,071 39 Montgomery 4,307 6 Nassau 187,735 220 Niagara 20,299 9 NYC 963,307 1,202 Oneida 22,861 7 Onondaga 39,603 23 Ontario 7,532 6 Orange 49,140 35 Orleans 3,144 0 Oswego 7,725 5 Otsego 3,510 2 Putnam 10,777 9 Rensselaer 11,474 11 Rockland 47,553 18 Saratoga 15,810 24 Schenectady 13,411 11 Schoharie 1,743 1 Schuyler 1,090 0 Seneca 2,042 3 St. Lawrence 6,758 2 Steuben 7,024 2 Suffolk 204,787 223 Sullivan 6,800 8 Tioga 3,878 2 Tompkins 4,465 6 Ulster 14,164 16 Warren 3,772 2 Washington 3,215 2 Wayne 5,866 2 Westchester 131,710 98 Wyoming 3,631 3 Yates 1,182 0

Sunday, four New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,093. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Kings 3 Manhattan 1

Sunday, 18,619 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,815 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: