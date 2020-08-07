Gov. Cuomo provides Friday coronavirus update for NYS

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo removes a mask as he holds a news conference in Tarrytown, New York June 15, 2020. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Our performance is extraordinary in this sea of spread around us. Our numbers are great because we’re doing what we need to do – the quarantine procedures are all in place and we’re enforcing compliance,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we cannot become complacent, especially as infection rates continue to surge. We must protect the progress we’ve made in New York, and it’s going to take the work of all of us to keep wearing our masks, socially distancing and staying New York Tough.”

Thursday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,028 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 14 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Thursday’s violations is below:

  • Bronx – 3
  • Brooklyn – 4
  • Manhattan – 5
  • Queens – 2

Friday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 579 (+9)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 84
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 139 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 66 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 73,530 (+58)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 25,190

Of the 70,170 test results reported to New York State Thursday, 714, or 1.0%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region0.9%0.8%0.7%
Central New York0.5%0.6%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.5%0.7%0.8%
Long Island1.2%1.0%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.8%1.0%0.7%
Mohawk Valley1.0%1.5%0.9%
New York City1.0%1.1%1.1%
North Country0.2%0.4%0.2%
Southern Tier0.5%0.5%1.2%
Western New York0.5%0.9%1.7%

The Governor also confirmed 714 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 419,642 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 419,642 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,5738
Allegany791
Broome1,11521
Cattaraugus1640
Cayuga1510
Chautauqua2495
Chemung1683
Chenango2153
Clinton1270
Columbia5351
Cortland951
Delaware1040
Dutchess4,5897
Erie8,79154
Essex550
Franklin542
Fulton2932
Genesee2773
Greene2911
Hamilton80
Herkimer2702
Jefferson1400
Lewis390
Livingston1741
Madison4123
Monroe4,90133
Montgomery1701
Nassau43,58046
Niagara1,49121
NYC227,258344
Oneida2,12912
Onondaga3,55621
Ontario3572
Orange11,1292
Orleans2970
Oswego2510
Otsego1161
Putnam1,4462
Rensselaer7591
Rockland13,9257
Saratoga7525
Schenectady1,0555
Schoharie690
Schuyler220
Seneca871
St. Lawrence2630
Steuben2970
Suffolk43,68151
Sullivan1,4883
Tioga1930
Tompkins2331
Ulster2,0494
Warren3073
Washington2560
Wayne2490
Westchester36,13629
Wyoming1161
Yates560

Thursday, there were five deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,190. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Erie1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Queens2

