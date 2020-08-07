Gov. Cuomo provides Friday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Our performance is extraordinary in this sea of spread around us. Our numbers are great because we’re doing what we need to do – the quarantine procedures are all in place and we’re enforcing compliance,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we cannot become complacent, especially as infection rates continue to surge. We must protect the progress we’ve made in New York, and it’s going to take the work of all of us to keep wearing our masks, socially distancing and staying New York Tough.”
Thursday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,028 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 14 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Thursday’s violations is below:
- Bronx – 3
- Brooklyn – 4
- Manhattan – 5
- Queens – 2
Friday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 579 (+9)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 84
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 139 (+7)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 66 (-3)
- Total Discharges – 73,530 (+58)
- Deaths – 5
- Total Deaths – 25,190
Of the 70,170 test results reported to New York State Thursday, 714, or 1.0%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|0.9%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Long Island
|1.2%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|1.0%
|0.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.0%
|1.5%
|0.9%
|New York City
|1.0%
|1.1%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.4%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.5%
|1.2%
|Western New York
|0.5%
|0.9%
|1.7%
The Governor also confirmed 714 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 419,642 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 419,642 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,573
|8
|Allegany
|79
|1
|Broome
|1,115
|21
|Cattaraugus
|164
|0
|Cayuga
|151
|0
|Chautauqua
|249
|5
|Chemung
|168
|3
|Chenango
|215
|3
|Clinton
|127
|0
|Columbia
|535
|1
|Cortland
|95
|1
|Delaware
|104
|0
|Dutchess
|4,589
|7
|Erie
|8,791
|54
|Essex
|55
|0
|Franklin
|54
|2
|Fulton
|293
|2
|Genesee
|277
|3
|Greene
|291
|1
|Hamilton
|8
|0
|Herkimer
|270
|2
|Jefferson
|140
|0
|Lewis
|39
|0
|Livingston
|174
|1
|Madison
|412
|3
|Monroe
|4,901
|33
|Montgomery
|170
|1
|Nassau
|43,580
|46
|Niagara
|1,491
|21
|NYC
|227,258
|344
|Oneida
|2,129
|12
|Onondaga
|3,556
|21
|Ontario
|357
|2
|Orange
|11,129
|2
|Orleans
|297
|0
|Oswego
|251
|0
|Otsego
|116
|1
|Putnam
|1,446
|2
|Rensselaer
|759
|1
|Rockland
|13,925
|7
|Saratoga
|752
|5
|Schenectady
|1,055
|5
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|22
|0
|Seneca
|87
|1
|St. Lawrence
|263
|0
|Steuben
|297
|0
|Suffolk
|43,681
|51
|Sullivan
|1,488
|3
|Tioga
|193
|0
|Tompkins
|233
|1
|Ulster
|2,049
|4
|Warren
|307
|3
|Washington
|256
|0
|Wayne
|249
|0
|Westchester
|36,136
|29
|Wyoming
|116
|1
|Yates
|56
|0
Thursday, there were five deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,190. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Erie
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|2
