Gov. Cuomo provides Friday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Our performance is extraordinary in this sea of spread around us. Our numbers are great because we’re doing what we need to do – the quarantine procedures are all in place and we’re enforcing compliance,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we cannot become complacent, especially as infection rates continue to surge. We must protect the progress we’ve made in New York, and it’s going to take the work of all of us to keep wearing our masks, socially distancing and staying New York Tough.”

Thursday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,028 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 14 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Thursday’s violations is below:

Bronx – 3

Brooklyn – 4

Manhattan – 5

Queens – 2

Friday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 579 (+9)

Patients Newly Admitted – 84

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 139 (+7)

Number ICU with Intubation – 66 (-3)

Total Discharges – 73,530 (+58)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 25,190

Of the 70,170 test results reported to New York State Thursday, 714, or 1.0%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 0.9% 0.8% 0.7% Central New York 0.5% 0.6% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.5% 0.7% 0.8% Long Island 1.2% 1.0% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 1.0% 0.7% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 1.5% 0.9% New York City 1.0% 1.1% 1.1% North Country 0.2% 0.4% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.5% 1.2% Western New York 0.5% 0.9% 1.7%

The Governor also confirmed 714 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 419,642 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 419,642 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,573 8 Allegany 79 1 Broome 1,115 21 Cattaraugus 164 0 Cayuga 151 0 Chautauqua 249 5 Chemung 168 3 Chenango 215 3 Clinton 127 0 Columbia 535 1 Cortland 95 1 Delaware 104 0 Dutchess 4,589 7 Erie 8,791 54 Essex 55 0 Franklin 54 2 Fulton 293 2 Genesee 277 3 Greene 291 1 Hamilton 8 0 Herkimer 270 2 Jefferson 140 0 Lewis 39 0 Livingston 174 1 Madison 412 3 Monroe 4,901 33 Montgomery 170 1 Nassau 43,580 46 Niagara 1,491 21 NYC 227,258 344 Oneida 2,129 12 Onondaga 3,556 21 Ontario 357 2 Orange 11,129 2 Orleans 297 0 Oswego 251 0 Otsego 116 1 Putnam 1,446 2 Rensselaer 759 1 Rockland 13,925 7 Saratoga 752 5 Schenectady 1,055 5 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 87 1 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 297 0 Suffolk 43,681 51 Sullivan 1,488 3 Tioga 193 0 Tompkins 233 1 Ulster 2,049 4 Warren 307 3 Washington 256 0 Wayne 249 0 Westchester 36,136 29 Wyoming 116 1 Yates 56 0

Thursday, there were five deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,190. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Erie 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Queens 2

