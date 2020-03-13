Gov. Cuomo opens NY’s 1st drive-through testing center in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — A drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing center opened Friday morning in New Rochelle, the Westchester County city that is at the epicenter of New York’s efforts to halt coronavirus.

Of New York’s 328 confirmed cases, the most are in Westchester County, with 148. Of those, 27 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday. A containment zone there was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier in the week.

“Drive through testing means people in this community can call a telephone number, make an appointment and then can come to be tested and literally drive through the testing facilities. There are 6 lanes that are operating. You drive in your car and the medical staff comes to you, does the test, takes the swabs and then you pull out,” Cuomo said.

He said the swabs will get sent to a laboratory for testing. The drive through testing facility can test about 200 cars per day. They hope to be able to provide testing to up to 500 people per day in the coming weeks.

He said it’s a safer alternative because you are not exposing people who may be positive.

New Rochelle residents interested in getting tested can call 888-364-3065 to make an appointment.