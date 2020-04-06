Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Gov. Cuomo: NY schools will stay closed until April 29

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that schools in New York will remain closed until April 29. It is being done to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Most recently the Governor extended the school closure until April 15.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak