Gov. Cuomo: NY schools will stay closed until April 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that schools in New York will remain closed until April 29. It is being done to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.
Most recently the Governor extended the school closure until April 15.
