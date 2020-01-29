Gov Cuomo increases funding for homeless assistance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the FY 2021 Executive Budget includes a significant increase to the funding of homeless support services across the state.

The Budget doubles funding from $64 million to $128 million for the Homeless Housing Assistance Program. This aims to create more housing for individuals and families who are homeless and unable to secure adequate housing without assistance.

The Budget also invests $5 million to expand permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans. This funding will see a focus on giving veterans using rental subsidies and Federal vouchers better access to affordable housing. This comes in addition to increases in temporary housing services for Veterans.

Lastly, the budget gives $13 million to help continue the implementation of Code Blue efforts across the State. The Code Blue initiative directs local social services districts to protect individuals experiencing homelessness from inclement winter weather when temperatures, decline to 32 degrees or below.