Gov. Cuomo gives Christmas Day update on state’s COVID-19 progress

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the COVID-19 pandemic on Christmas Day, which also marks day 300 of the pandemic.

New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it’s critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns. While the vaccine is now here, we are still months away from widespread vaccination and finally reaching that light at the end of the tunnel. We are in a footrace between distributing the vaccine and slowing the spread. While the state is doing everything it can to get people vaccinated, it’s on the rest of us to stay tough and keep practicing safe behaviors in the meantime. This has undoubtedly been a trying year, but if we work together and stay united as one New York family, we will win this war once and for all. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo released the follow data for the state on Friday:

Test results reported: 226,560

Positive test results: 12,446

Positivity rate: 5.49%

Hospitalizations: 6,950 (up 22)

Newly admitted patients: 859

ICU patients: 1,148 (down 12)

ICU patients with intubation: 621

Total discharges: 98,350 (up 750)

Deaths: 122

Total deaths: 29,270

Region COVID patients currently in hospital COVID patients as percent of population Percent of hospital beds available Capital Region 375 0.03% 24% Central New York 424 0.05% 25% Finger Lakes 874 0.07% 33% Long Island 1,169 0.04% 25% Mid-Hudson 789 0.03% 35% Mohawk Valley 225 0.05% 29% New York City 2,391 0.03% 28% North Country 63 0.02% 47% Southern Tier 152 0.02% 44% Western New York 488 0.04% 32% Statewide 6,950 0.04% 30% Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Region Total ICU beds Total occupied ICU beds Percent of ICU beds available (7-day average) Capital Region 211 168 18% Central New York 267 197 25% Finger Lakes 397 282 31% Long Island 817 629 23% Mid-Hudson 682 383 41% Mohawk Valley 130 97 28% New York City 2,445 1,788 27% North Country 51 23 51% Southern Tier 125 77 37% Western New York 544 312 42% NYS Total 5,669 3,956 30% Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Below is each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results:

Region Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Capital Region 6.98% 7.48% 7.63% Central New York 6.44% 6.38% 6.26% Finger Lakes 8.48% 8.35% 8.22% Long Island 6.41% 6.41% 6.45% Mid-Hudson 6.31% 6.22% 6.18% Mohawk Valley 8.55% 8.71% 8.74% New York City 4.28% 4.34% 4.46% North Country 5.30% 5.86% 6.14% Southern Tier 2.59% 2.66% 2.76% Western New York 6.39% 6.33% 6.01% Statewide 5.43% 5.45% 5.53% Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Of the 903,716 people across the state who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Christmas Day, below is the geographic breakdown:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 10,274 229 Allegany 1,693 31 Broome 7,540 111 Cattaraugus 2,228 61 Cayuga 2,383 86 Chautauqua 3,100 113 Chemung 4,253 42 Chenango 1,074 38 Clinton 890 27 Columbia 1,470 35 Cortland 1,884 53 Delaware 623 14 Dutchess 11,120 191 Erie 38,852 656 Essex 498 19 Franklin 663 28 Fulton 1,175 35 Genesee 2,390 89 Greene 1,115 53 Hamilton 97 0 Herkimer 1,764 65 Jefferson 1,520 52 Lewis 776 26 Livingston 1,650 71 Madison 2,059 42 Monroe 30,651 600 Montgomery 1,122 31 Nassau 81,099 1,096 Niagara 7,618 172 NYC 400,473 4,171 Oneida 10,600 291 Onondaga 19,155 333 Ontario 2,838 77 Orange 22,032 210 Orleans 1,180 26 Oswego 3,045 75 Otsego 1,093 19 Putnam 4,413 75 Rensselaer 3,645 111 Rockland 26,291 243 Saratoga 4,741 133 Schenectady 5,098 137 Schoharie 471 15 Schuyler 476 8 Seneca 677 24 St. Lawrence 1,815 51 Steuben 3,097 75 Suffolk 87,985 1,270 Sullivan 2,883 34 Tioga 1,575 32 Tompkins 1,921 43 Ulster 5,241 77 Warren 979 18 Washington 713 10 Wayne 2,219 65 Westchester 65,851 714 Wyoming 1,197 31 Yates 431 12 Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

The 122 additional deaths in the state brings the total to 29,270. Below is the geographic breakdown from the governor’s office: