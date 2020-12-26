Gov. Cuomo gives Christmas Day update on state’s COVID-19 progress

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the COVID-19 pandemic on Christmas Day, which also marks day 300 of the pandemic.
New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it’s critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns. While the vaccine is now here, we are still months away from widespread vaccination and finally reaching that light at the end of the tunnel. We are in a footrace between distributing the vaccine and slowing the spread. While the state is doing everything it can to get people vaccinated, it’s on the rest of us to stay tough and keep practicing safe behaviors in the meantime. This has undoubtedly been a trying year, but if we work together and stay united as one New York family, we will win this war once and for all.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Cuomo released the follow data for the state on Friday:
- Test results reported: 226,560
- Positive test results: 12,446
- Positivity rate: 5.49%
- Hospitalizations: 6,950 (up 22)
- Newly admitted patients: 859
- ICU patients: 1,148 (down 12)
- ICU patients with intubation: 621
- Total discharges: 98,350 (up 750)
- Deaths: 122
- Total deaths: 29,270
|Region
|COVID patients currently in hospital
|COVID patients as percent of population
|Percent of hospital beds available
|Capital Region
|375
|0.03%
|24%
|Central New York
|424
|0.05%
|25%
|Finger Lakes
|874
|0.07%
|33%
|Long Island
|1,169
|0.04%
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|789
|0.03%
|35%
|Mohawk Valley
|225
|0.05%
|29%
|New York City
|2,391
|0.03%
|28%
|North Country
|63
|0.02%
|47%
|Southern Tier
|152
|0.02%
|44%
|Western New York
|488
|0.04%
|32%
|Statewide
|6,950
|0.04%
|30%
|Region
|Total ICU beds
|Total occupied ICU beds
|Percent of ICU beds available (7-day average)
|Capital Region
|211
|168
|18%
|Central New York
|267
|197
|25%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|282
|31%
|Long Island
|817
|629
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|682
|383
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|130
|97
|28%
|New York City
|2,445
|1,788
|27%
|North Country
|51
|23
|51%
|Southern Tier
|125
|77
|37%
|Western New York
|544
|312
|42%
|NYS Total
|5,669
|3,956
|30%
Below is each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results:
|Region
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Capital Region
|6.98%
|7.48%
|7.63%
|Central New York
|6.44%
|6.38%
|6.26%
|Finger Lakes
|8.48%
|8.35%
|8.22%
|Long Island
|6.41%
|6.41%
|6.45%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.31%
|6.22%
|6.18%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.55%
|8.71%
|8.74%
|New York City
|4.28%
|4.34%
|4.46%
|North Country
|5.30%
|5.86%
|6.14%
|Southern Tier
|2.59%
|2.66%
|2.76%
|Western New York
|6.39%
|6.33%
|6.01%
|Statewide
|5.43%
|5.45%
|5.53%
Of the 903,716 people across the state who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Christmas Day, below is the geographic breakdown:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|10,274
|229
|Allegany
|1,693
|31
|Broome
|7,540
|111
|Cattaraugus
|2,228
|61
|Cayuga
|2,383
|86
|Chautauqua
|3,100
|113
|Chemung
|4,253
|42
|Chenango
|1,074
|38
|Clinton
|890
|27
|Columbia
|1,470
|35
|Cortland
|1,884
|53
|Delaware
|623
|14
|Dutchess
|11,120
|191
|Erie
|38,852
|656
|Essex
|498
|19
|Franklin
|663
|28
|Fulton
|1,175
|35
|Genesee
|2,390
|89
|Greene
|1,115
|53
|Hamilton
|97
|0
|Herkimer
|1,764
|65
|Jefferson
|1,520
|52
|Lewis
|776
|26
|Livingston
|1,650
|71
|Madison
|2,059
|42
|Monroe
|30,651
|600
|Montgomery
|1,122
|31
|Nassau
|81,099
|1,096
|Niagara
|7,618
|172
|NYC
|400,473
|4,171
|Oneida
|10,600
|291
|Onondaga
|19,155
|333
|Ontario
|2,838
|77
|Orange
|22,032
|210
|Orleans
|1,180
|26
|Oswego
|3,045
|75
|Otsego
|1,093
|19
|Putnam
|4,413
|75
|Rensselaer
|3,645
|111
|Rockland
|26,291
|243
|Saratoga
|4,741
|133
|Schenectady
|5,098
|137
|Schoharie
|471
|15
|Schuyler
|476
|8
|Seneca
|677
|24
|St. Lawrence
|1,815
|51
|Steuben
|3,097
|75
|Suffolk
|87,985
|1,270
|Sullivan
|2,883
|34
|Tioga
|1,575
|32
|Tompkins
|1,921
|43
|Ulster
|5,241
|77
|Warren
|979
|18
|Washington
|713
|10
|Wayne
|2,219
|65
|Westchester
|65,851
|714
|Wyoming
|1,197
|31
|Yates
|431
|12
The 122 additional deaths in the state brings the total to 29,270. Below is the geographic breakdown from the governor’s office:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|6
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Cortland
|2
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|14
|Genesee
|3
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|11
|Madison
|2
|Manhattan
|7
|Monroe
|13
|Nassau
|2
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|6
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|4
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|7
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Schoharie
|1
|Schuyler
|1
|Seneca
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|11
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|7
|Wyoming
|1
