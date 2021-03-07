Gov. Cuomo expands indoor dining to 75 percent capacity

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State is allowing 75 percent capacity at restaurants that have been operating at 50 percent capacity. Starting March 19 restaurants can make this change.
The data has shown that restaurants can operate safely and in accordance with strict health protocols at 75 percent capacity. New York City restaurant capacity will remain at 35 percent capacity.
“Our fight in the war against COVID-19 continues, but we are encouraged by the decrease in infection and hospitalization rates and the rise in vaccinations.
As we expand our vaccine distribution and celebrate the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we have never been closer to defeating this beast once and for all. It is critical that New Yorkers not succumb to COVID fatigue and remain vigilant. Until the day the war is won, we all need to continue the practices we know work – washing hands, social distancing and masking up. The numbers are a reflection of our actions and when we work together, we will see the light at the end of the tunnel.”Governor Andrew Cuomo
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 227,768
- Total Positive – 6,789
- Percent Positive – 2.98%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,789 (-165)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -470
- Patients Newly Admitted – 526
- Hospital Counties – 52
- Number ICU – 999 (-13)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 682 (-12)
- Total Discharges – 150,100 (+619)
- Deaths – 59
- Total Deaths – 39,029
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|106
|0.01%
|35%
|Central New York
|49
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|165
|0.01%
|41%
|Long Island
|814
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|472
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|73
|0.02%
|40%
|New York City
|2,826
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|45
|0.01%
|59%
|Southern Tier
|80
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|159
|0.01%
|36%
|Statewide
|4,789
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|243
|192
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|171
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|251
|36%
|Long Island
|850
|651
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|684
|396
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|65
|30%
|New York City
|2,615
|2,028
|23%
|North Country
|53
|24
|57%
|Southern Tier
|126
|54
|51%
|Western New York
|545
|303
|41%
|Statewide
|5,872
|4,135
|29%
Yesterday, 227,768 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.98 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.92%
|1.96%
|1.94%
|Central New York
|0.92%
|0.91%
|0.90%
|Finger Lakes
|1.83%
|1.80%
|1.71%
|Long Island
|4.21%
|4.19%
|4.30%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.15%
|4.19%
|4.23%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.65%
|1.60%
|1.52%
|New York City
|3.94%
|3.94%
|4.01%
|North Country
|2.61%
|2.62%
|2.55%
|Southern Tier
|0.73%
|0.75%
|0.74%
|Western New York
|1.98%
|1.94%
|1.99%
|Statewide
|3.16%
|3.15%
|3.19%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|5.27%
|5.11%
|4.86%
|Brooklyn
|4.46%
|4.25%
|4.14%
|Manhattan
|2.71%
|2.73%
|2.65%
|Queens
|4.46%
|4.23%
|4.21%
|Staten Island
|4.72%
|4.62%
|4.48%
Of the 1,681,169 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,239
|59
|Allegany
|2,930
|6
|Broome
|15,461
|77
|Cattaraugus
|4,499
|10
|Cayuga
|5,438
|10
|Chautauqua
|7,443
|18
|Chemung
|6,481
|1
|Chenango
|2,502
|15
|Clinton
|3,788
|27
|Columbia
|3,456
|13
|Cortland
|3,241
|10
|Delaware
|1,590
|17
|Dutchess
|23,006
|106
|Erie
|66,818
|214
|Essex
|1,364
|1
|Franklin
|2,176
|16
|Fulton
|3,440
|16
|Genesee
|4,483
|10
|Greene
|2,709
|9
|Hamilton
|286
|1
|Herkimer
|4,609
|8
|Jefferson
|4,910
|19
|Lewis
|2,103
|7
|Livingston
|3,611
|12
|Madison
|3,896
|3
|Monroe
|53,391
|117
|Montgomery
|3,259
|15
|Nassau
|152,646
|676
|Niagara
|15,554
|46
|NYC
|738,901
|3,507
|Oneida
|19,928
|32
|Onondaga
|32,798
|65
|Ontario
|5,914
|16
|Orange
|38,194
|165
|Orleans
|2,477
|5
|Oswego
|6,119
|13
|Otsego
|2,486
|16
|Putnam
|8,565
|26
|Rensselaer
|9,233
|28
|Rockland
|39,673
|127
|Saratoga
|12,245
|55
|Schenectady
|11,039
|29
|Schoharie
|1,251
|8
|Schuyler
|873
|1
|Seneca
|1,655
|7
|St. Lawrence
|5,701
|12
|Steuben
|5,584
|3
|Suffolk
|166,497
|618
|Sullivan
|4,891
|28
|Tioga
|2,864
|10
|Tompkins
|3,523
|14
|Ulster
|10,331
|52
|Warren
|2,913
|6
|Washington
|2,406
|9
|Wayne
|4,540
|12
|Westchester
|110,330
|379
|Wyoming
|2,885
|6
|Yates
|1,024
|1
Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State — the lowest one-day death total since December 6, 2020 — bringing the total to 39,029. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|4
|Chautauqua
|1
|Erie
|2
|Genesee
|1
|Kings
|8
|Manhattan
|9
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|5
|Niagara
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|7
|Richmond
|4
|Saratoga
|1
|Seneca
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|3