Gov. Cuomo expands indoor dining to 75 percent capacity

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, customers have lunch at an outside table as a table inside sits empty at Serafina Ludlow restaurant in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in the city on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb. Starting Monday, Dec. 14, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State is allowing 75 percent capacity at restaurants that have been operating at 50 percent capacity. Starting March 19 restaurants can make this change.

The data has shown that restaurants can operate safely and in accordance with strict health protocols at 75 percent capacity. New York City restaurant capacity will remain at 35 percent capacity.

“Our fight in the war against COVID-19 continues, but we are encouraged by the decrease in infection and hospitalization rates and the rise in vaccinations. As we expand our vaccine distribution and celebrate the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we have never been closer to defeating this beast once and for all. It is critical that New Yorkers not succumb to COVID fatigue and remain vigilant. Until the day the war is won, we all need to continue the practices we know work – washing hands, social distancing and masking up. The numbers are a reflection of our actions and when we work together, we will see the light at the end of the tunnel.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 227,768

– 227,768 Total Positive – 6,789

– 6,789 Percent Positive – 2.98%

– 2.98% 7 -Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%

– 3.19% Patient Hospitalization – 4,789 (-165)

– 4,789 (-165) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -470

– -470 Patients Newly Admitted – 526

– 526 Hospital Counties – 52

– 52 Number ICU – 999 (-13)

– 999 (-13) Number ICU with Intubation – 682 (-12)

– 682 (-12) Total Discharges – 150,100 (+619)

– 150,100 (+619) Deaths – 59

– 59 Total Deaths – 39,029

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 106 0.01% 35% Central New York 49 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 165 0.01% 41% Long Island 814 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 472 0.02% 43% Mohawk Valley 73 0.02% 40% New York City 2,826 0.03% 31% North Country 45 0.01% 59% Southern Tier 80 0.01% 51% Western New York 159 0.01% 36% Statewide 4,789 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 243 192 19% Central New York 262 171 34% Finger Lakes 397 251 36% Long Island 850 651 24% Mid-Hudson 684 396 41% Mohawk Valley 97 65 30% New York City 2,615 2,028 23% North Country 53 24 57% Southern Tier 126 54 51% Western New York 545 303 41% Statewide 5,872 4,135 29%

Yesterday, 227,768 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.98 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.92% 1.96% 1.94% Central New York 0.92% 0.91% 0.90% Finger Lakes 1.83% 1.80% 1.71% Long Island 4.21% 4.19% 4.30% Mid-Hudson 4.15% 4.19% 4.23% Mohawk Valley 1.65% 1.60% 1.52% New York City 3.94% 3.94% 4.01% North Country 2.61% 2.62% 2.55% Southern Tier 0.73% 0.75% 0.74% Western New York 1.98% 1.94% 1.99% Statewide 3.16% 3.15% 3.19%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 5.27% 5.11% 4.86% Brooklyn 4.46% 4.25% 4.14% Manhattan 2.71% 2.73% 2.65% Queens 4.46% 4.23% 4.21% Staten Island 4.72% 4.62% 4.48%

Of the 1,681,169 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 21,239 59 Allegany 2,930 6 Broome 15,461 77 Cattaraugus 4,499 10 Cayuga 5,438 10 Chautauqua 7,443 18 Chemung 6,481 1 Chenango 2,502 15 Clinton 3,788 27 Columbia 3,456 13 Cortland 3,241 10 Delaware 1,590 17 Dutchess 23,006 106 Erie 66,818 214 Essex 1,364 1 Franklin 2,176 16 Fulton 3,440 16 Genesee 4,483 10 Greene 2,709 9 Hamilton 286 1 Herkimer 4,609 8 Jefferson 4,910 19 Lewis 2,103 7 Livingston 3,611 12 Madison 3,896 3 Monroe 53,391 117 Montgomery 3,259 15 Nassau 152,646 676 Niagara 15,554 46 NYC 738,901 3,507 Oneida 19,928 32 Onondaga 32,798 65 Ontario 5,914 16 Orange 38,194 165 Orleans 2,477 5 Oswego 6,119 13 Otsego 2,486 16 Putnam 8,565 26 Rensselaer 9,233 28 Rockland 39,673 127 Saratoga 12,245 55 Schenectady 11,039 29 Schoharie 1,251 8 Schuyler 873 1 Seneca 1,655 7 St. Lawrence 5,701 12 Steuben 5,584 3 Suffolk 166,497 618 Sullivan 4,891 28 Tioga 2,864 10 Tompkins 3,523 14 Ulster 10,331 52 Warren 2,913 6 Washington 2,406 9 Wayne 4,540 12 Westchester 110,330 379 Wyoming 2,885 6 Yates 1,024 1

Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State — the lowest one-day death total since December 6, 2020 — bringing the total to 39,029. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: