Gov. Cuomo directs NYS agencies to prepare for Tuesday morning’s winter weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed a number of state agencies to make extra preparations ahead of a winter storm expected to dump up to six inches of snow in some areas of Upstate New York Monday night into Tuesday.
The snow is expected to begin dropping snow in the early morning hours on Tuesday and continuing into the day. Tuesday’s commute could become treacherous.
The Department of Transportation will have more than 3500 supervisors and operators on hard to face the storm, in addition to 1597 large plow trucks, 183 medium, duty plows, 51 tow plows, and 329 large loaders.
The Thruway Authority is ready to deploy up to 686 operators and supervisors, 238 large snow plows and 105 medium plows and has stockpiled more than 115,000 tons of road salt.
The Division of State Police, Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation are also prepared with personnel and equipment on standby.
As always, Governor Cuomo warned New Yorkers to drive safely Tuesday morning and to exercise extreme caution behind the wheel.
Cuomo offered a number of tips for safe winter weather driving including:
- When winter storms strike, do not drive unless necessary.
- Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads.
- Wet leaves on roadways can cause slippery conditions, making it important to drive at slower speeds when approaching patches of them.
- Make sure your car is stocked with blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly-colored cloth to use as a distress flag.
- Keep your gas tank full to prevent gasoline freeze-up.
- If you have a cell phone or two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.
- Make sure someone knows your travel plans.
- While driving, keep vehicles clear of ice and snow.
- Plan stops and keep distance between cars. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.
- It’s important to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit, to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, as this is the most efficient and safe way to clear several lanes at one time.
- Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions. Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted.