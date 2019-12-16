Gov. Cuomo directs NYS agencies to prepare for Tuesday morning’s winter weather

A city snowplow helps clear roads north of downtown Flagstaff, Ariz., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A powerful storm making its way east from California is threatening major disruptions during the year’s busiest travel weekend, as forecasters warned that intensifying snow and ice could thwart millions across the country hoping to get home after Thanksgiving. The storm has already killed at least one person and shut down highways in the western U.S., stranding drivers in California and prompting authorities in Arizona to plead with travelers to wait out the weather before attempting to travel. (Cody Bashore/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed a number of state agencies to make extra preparations ahead of a winter storm expected to dump up to six inches of snow in some areas of Upstate New York Monday night into Tuesday.

The snow is expected to begin dropping snow in the early morning hours on Tuesday and continuing into the day. Tuesday’s commute could become treacherous.

The Department of Transportation will have more than 3500 supervisors and operators on hard to face the storm, in addition to 1597 large plow trucks, 183 medium, duty plows, 51 tow plows, and 329 large loaders.

The Thruway Authority is ready to deploy up to 686 operators and supervisors, 238 large snow plows and 105 medium plows and has stockpiled more than 115,000 tons of road salt.

The Division of State Police, Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation are also prepared with personnel and equipment on standby.

As always, Governor Cuomo warned New Yorkers to drive safely Tuesday morning and to exercise extreme caution behind the wheel.

Cuomo offered a number of tips for safe winter weather driving including: