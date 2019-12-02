Gov. Cuomo Directs Non-Essential State Employees to Stay Home on Monday (12/2)

Albany Capitol Building

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomor is directing non-essential state employees in the Capital Region not to report to work on Monday (12/2) due to inclement weather.

Non-essential employees in State offices in Albany, Schenectady, Columbia, Greene, Fulton, Montgomery, Washington, Rensselaer, Ulster, Schoharie, and Saratoga Counties can stay home from work without having to charge accruals. If a State employee has any questions, they should contact their supervisor or Human Resources department.

The State Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority are advising lower speed limits on a number of state-owned roadways to better protect drivers traveling during current inclement weather. According to New York State Police, Troopers have already responded to more than 550 storm-related crashes statewide and handled 252 disabled vehicles. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge currently has an advised speed limit of 35 miles per hour. An advised speed limit of 45 miles per hour is now in effect on the following roads:

All State owned Parkways in DOT Region 8 (Hudson Valley)

I-81: PA line to Syracuse

Route 17: Binghamton to I-84

I-84: Entire length

I-86: from PA line to Binghamton

I-88: Binghamton to I-90

I-99: Entire length

I-684: Entire length

I-90 – exit 36 to exit 24 (Albany)

I-87 – from exit 24 to exit 15 including the Berkshire spur

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation crashes. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.