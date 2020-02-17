Gov. Cuomo defends Green Light, says it’s a public safety issue

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Green Light Law continues to create tension between President Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a radio interview, Cuomo defended the decision to allow undocumented immigrants in New York State to obtain driver’s licenses. The Governor remarked, “From a state point of view, I want to make sure that the people who are driving on our roads pass a driving test.”

He continued, “It’s a public safety issue. So even if you’re not in full compliance with the immigration laws, you can get a driver’s license if you take the test and if you pass the test because we want to make sure if you are driving, you know what you are doing.”

Gov. Cuomo says the federal government wants access to the DMV’s database so it can obtain information about illegal immigrants in New York.

The federal government has banned New Yorkers from applying for the Trusted Travelers Program, which allows vetted travelers to pass through border and airport security more quickly.

